Hi All,



Recently set up a home server using unraid on a intel 6500i cpu, with a couple of refurbed 4tb nvr drives.

I was using my asus router's 4 port 1gbit switch to connect my home pc to the server and transferring files I achieved a stable 112mByes/s and drops off to ~50mB/s.



I have two crucial 500gb nvme drive in cache, how do I utilise these to minimise the drop off I assume due to HDD write speeds.



the second item, when transferring TB's of data, and it taking many hours, I thought I would upgrade my NIC in both systems to have an Asus C100C card (Brand new on trade me $99ea currently), and directly connect each system.

I only reach 700mBytes/s and quickly drops off to 50mB/s, playing around last night I installed open speed test, and was only achieving 3gbit down and 1.5gbit up.

I installed iperf3 and tested locally on the server and on the desktop, the server to localhost reaches 40bit no issue, and the desktop reaches 60gbit no issue.

But when talking to each other, I set the ip directly 192.168.xx.2x1 and 192.168.xx.2x2 they will cap at 3.29gbit/s regardless if single thread or 20 threads to send data.

I've tried enabling jumbo packets, turning off real time security and firewalls. I thought it was CPU bound but that has been ruled out from the above localhost tests.

I thought it was a cat 5e issue but replaced with 6a and no change in speed. Changing to chrome instead of edge/firefox resulted in OST 3gbit up and down.



Any ideas will be appreciated, google is limited, have tried a half dozen things. (I have not tried reinstalling windows as 2 posts suggested)