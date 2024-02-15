Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Odd Orbi behaviour - Spark UFB, trying to remove HG659
bendud

251 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#311790 15-Feb-2024 09:50
Send private message quote this post

Our trusty old Orbi mesh system needs to go into the in-laws new house. They are currently on a 300Mb fibre connection with a standard Chorus ONT and a HG659 Spark modem; the wifi from this peters out about halfway down the hall to the bedrooms. But I have a spare RBR50/RBS50 system so all will be well, right?

 

If I turn off the wifi from the HG659, use it in bridge mode and run a LAN connection to the Orbi everything is fine; the Orbi creates a considerably stronger wifi signal around the house even without the satellites.

 

So I have previously managed to remove the HG659 and let the Orbi connect direct to the ONT. If I apply https://www.pbtech.co.nz/NetgearISPSettings on the Orbi and click VLAN tagging, and run an ethernet cable from the ONT to the 'in' on the base station I get the purple glow of doom and no internet connection.

 

I note the Spark connections look to need a username and password for a PPPoE connection - now the chances of my father-in-law knowing these are infinitely small - is this a Helpdesk discussion or can these be left to defaults? Are they actually needed?

 

Turns out the satellites need a firmware update too, but that's a problem for another evening!

 

Any ideas what I'm missing?

 

Many thanks

 

b

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




From the Antarctic Riviera

Create new topic
nitro
528 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3195426 15-Feb-2024 09:57
Send private message quote this post

are you just after the Username/Password that work for Spark's network?

 

if so, this might help - https://www.spark.co.nz/help/internet/set-up/broadband-settings-for-third-party-modems.html

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
nztim
2986 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3195435 15-Feb-2024 10:02
Send private message quote this post

Bin both and replace with an Ethernet backhauled TP Link X50 mesh

 

Both of those devices are utter garbage....... 

 

for Spark its just VLAN 10 tagging on the WAN and the PPPoE username and password is just anythingyouwant@anythingyouwant with a password of anythingyouwant

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

bendud

251 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3195543 15-Feb-2024 10:42
Send private message quote this post

Thanks - will try when I get back there later.

B




From the Antarctic Riviera



bendud

251 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3195820 15-Feb-2024 13:33
Send private message quote this post

Worked a treat, thanks. I had a blank field in there and so all connected now.

All I need now is a way to update the satellites to current FW, it’s good to have a project 😂

Cheers

B




From the Antarctic Riviera

nztim
2986 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3195823 15-Feb-2024 13:58
Send private message quote this post

bendud: Worked a treat, thanks. I had a blank field in there and so all connected now.

All I need now is a way to update the satellites to current FW, it’s good to have a project 😂

Cheers

B

 

Connect the satellites back to the core via ethernet




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

bendud

251 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3195938 15-Feb-2024 16:48
Send private message quote this post

Yes that would be the best performance but I assume they won’t update over wired back haul?

B




From the Antarctic Riviera

Spyware
3302 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3195940 15-Feb-2024 16:53
Send private message quote this post

Odd assumption.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



bendud

251 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3195967 15-Feb-2024 17:19
Send private message quote this post

I have been wrong before, mind you ;-)

B




From the Antarctic Riviera

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Seagate Skyhawk AI 24TB Elevates Edge Security Capacity and Performance
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:18

GoPro Releases Quik Desktop App for macOS and Introduces Premium+ Subscription Tier
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:14

Ring Introduces New Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro
Posted 9-Feb-2024 16:51

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 