Hi,

I am planning to switch my broadband Fibre from Vodafone(Unlimited Broadband 300m/100m) to 2Degrees(Unlimited Fibre 300m/100m). Currently I am using the modem DN8245X6-10 Vodafone provided, but I don't know if it's compatible with 2degrees's unlimited Fibre

As the description in the 2degrees's website in below:

According to the first, it seems I can use DN8245X6 continuely.

But according to the second, it seems DN8245X6 is not supported due to lack of VLAN tagging.

I appreciate any suggestions.