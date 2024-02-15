Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Can HUAWEI DN8245X6-10 be used for 2Degrees Unlimit FIbre
ukalpa

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#311791 15-Feb-2024 10:18
Send private message quote this post

Hi,

 

I am planning to switch my broadband Fibre from Vodafone(Unlimited Broadband 300m/100m) to 2Degrees(Unlimited Fibre 300m/100m). Currently I am using the modem DN8245X6-10 Vodafone provided, but I don't know if it's compatible with 2degrees's unlimited Fibre

 

As the description in the 2degrees's website in below:

 

  • According to the first, it seems I can use DN8245X6 continuely. 
  • But according to the second, it seems DN8245X6 is not supported due to lack of VLAN tagging.

I appreciate any suggestions.

 

 

 

Create new topic
mrgsm021
1251 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3195492 15-Feb-2024 10:31
Send private message quote this post

You can definitely use DN8245X6 on 2D since they also support DHCP with VLAN 10 tagging, in fact it will be plug and play, no additional configuration required.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
ukalpa

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3195549 15-Feb-2024 11:04
Send private message quote this post

mrgsm021:

 

You can definitely use DN8245X6 on 2D since they also support DHCP with VLAN 10 tagging, in fact it will be plug and play, no additional configuration required.

 

 

 

 

Thank yo very much for your rapid reply. May I ask where you found it supports "VLAN 10 tagging"? I downloaded its manual however unable to find "tagging".

mrgsm021
1251 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3195738 15-Feb-2024 12:54
Send private message quote this post

Vodafone/One NZ UFB requires DHCP with VLAN tagging so if it was working on the One NZ connection, this confirms it supports VLAN tagging.

 

There is an advance UI within the Huawei DN8245X6, which is where you might be able to find the VLAN tagging setting, this requires a separate set of username and password to log into, however I am not sure what it is, maybe someone here on GZ could share.



nztim
2986 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3195739 15-Feb-2024 12:55
Send private message quote this post

yes, it will work, you don't need to change anything IPoE over VLAN10 for both providers.




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

yitz
1892 posts

Uber Geek


  #3195754 15-Feb-2024 13:00
Send private message quote this post

ukalpa: May I ask where you found it supports "VLAN 10 tagging"? I downloaded its manual however unable to find "tagging".

 

 

It's referred to as 802.1q

ukalpa

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#3195813 15-Feb-2024 13:18
Send private message quote this post

Thank you guys very much for your rapid and lovley replies.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Seagate Skyhawk AI 24TB Elevates Edge Security Capacity and Performance
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:18

GoPro Releases Quik Desktop App for macOS and Introduces Premium+ Subscription Tier
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:14

Ring Introduces New Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro
Posted 9-Feb-2024 16:51

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 