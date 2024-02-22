Will start with I think I am trying to do too much with what I have but hey.. the geek in me wants to try

Current setup:

ISP: 2degrees proper (not migrated from anywhere) needs VLAN 10

Router: tp-link ER605 v1 (on Omada SDN)

Switch: tp-link TL-SG2428P v1.0

Cabling: ONT -> ER605 -> Switch -> Devices (LAN/wifi)

The above setup has been working all OK in IPv4 but there are a couple of issues. VPN is not great for some use cases I have (VLAN in network always on VPN). And there is no IPv6 firewall.

So I thought of trying out OpnSense (also open to pfsense). But I don't have a spare box to run it on metal, but do have two mini PCs running Proxmox which both have a single NIC.

New Setup:

In Omada I have set up VLAN101 '2degrees' and VLAN10 'WAN VLAN'. Also default VLAN1 for LAN

Cabling: ONT -> Switch Port 1 // Switch Port 2 -> Mini PC (proxmox) -> Switch Port 2 -> devices (LAN/wifi)

Port 1 is set up as Native/untagged network of VLAN101 and tagged VLAN10

Port 2 is trunk port. Native/untagged VLAN1. VLAN101 and VLAN10 tagged

Proxmox is set up as VLAN aware

Split out VLAN1 and VLAN101 in proxmox

Turned off firewall for VLAN101 in proxmox

In OpnSense interfaces are to the above to VLANs so look like individual interfaces. Then set up a VLAN in OpnSense of VLAN10 against the WAN interface.

Normal WAN DHCP settings, basically all blank

And with the new setup, I get no WAN IP. LAN is all ok to the router. Is what I am trying to do, just impossible / to much?