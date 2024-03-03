Goal set up my MikroTik RB960PGS hEX 5Port Gigabit PoE Router with wireguard so i can brows the internet as if I am at home as i will traveling overseas when most of my stuff is blocked.

I have tried this method https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vn9ky7p5ESM but it will not work and several others methods of various levels of complexity and different settings but I never get it to connect.

I have been using the QR code method this needs a public key I used my computer to make one still no luck.

I think I am doing something fundamentally wrong with this as its just not working :(

Any one able to help me get this set up I normally can fumble my way though a few tutorials but this one has me stumped after a few weeks of trying.