ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)wireguard on a Mikrotik router
#311978 3-Mar-2024 17:43
Goal set up my MikroTik RB960PGS hEX 5Port Gigabit PoE Router with wireguard so i can brows the internet as if I am at home as i will traveling overseas when most of my stuff is blocked.

 

I have tried this method https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vn9ky7p5ESM but it will not work and several others methods of various levels of complexity and different settings but I never get it to connect.

 

 

 

I have been using the QR code method this needs a public key I used my computer to make one still no luck.

 

 

 

I think I am doing something fundamentally wrong with this as its just not working :(  

 

 

 

Any one able to help me get this set up I normally can fumble my way though a few tutorials but this one has me stumped after a few weeks of trying. 

  #3202844 3-Mar-2024 18:43
Who is your IS P& do you have a static IP?

 

I think others with more knowledge will wan t to know.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.



  #3202850 3-Mar-2024 18:59
You can use Mikrotik Cloud if you don't have a static IP, but it will need to be public. Basically free dynamic DNS.

 

If you are behind CGNAT, then Mikrotik Back to home will do the trick, but you'll need something newer than the router you have. ARM or Tile processor is required, the MIPS in the hEX won't do oit.

  #3202856 3-Mar-2024 19:18
ANglEAUT:

 

Who is your IS P& do you have a static IP?

 

I think others with more knowledge will wan t to know.

 

 

 

 


 

Econofiber and yes I have a static IP 

 



  #3202857 3-Mar-2024 19:19
RunningMan:

 

You can use Mikrotik Cloud if you don't have a static IP, but it will need to be public. Basically free dynamic DNS.

 

If you are behind CGNAT, then Mikrotik Back to home will do the trick, but you'll need something newer than the router you have. ARM or Tile processor is required, the MIPS in the hEX won't do oit.

 

 

 

 


 

I have a static IP ( Freebee after they went to CGNAT ) 

 

  #3202858 3-Mar-2024 19:28
In that case, you need to provide quite a bit more info than just not working if you need more help.

  #3202878 3-Mar-2024 19:45
RunningMan:

 

In that case, you need to provide quite a bit more info than just not working if you need more help.

 

 

 

 

wireguard set up a server wg0. Port 13231

 

IP -> address T: 192.168.88.1/30 on wg0

 

 firewall rules  to allow traffic to the 13231 udp port.

 

Interface -> interface list add WG0 to Lan

 

Now go to wireguard peer:

 

Interface wg0 server Private key auto

 

Allowed IP address: 192.168.88.1/30

 

Then go to the client settings:

 

Endpoint: your public IP and port 13231 IP address 192.168.88.1/30 Client keep alive 00:00:25 Client DNS 10.10.1.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is what I have done so far and it just will not connect using the QR code method to set  up the phone, ( I use the public key that was generated in step 1 in the peer  step. 

  #3202885 3-Mar-2024 20:10
Interface wg0 server Private key auto

 

Allowed IP address: 192.168.88.1/30

 

should be

 

Interface wg0 server Private key auto

 

Allowed IP address: 192.168.88.2/32




  #3202888 3-Mar-2024 20:16
Spyware:

 

Interface wg0 server Private key auto

 

Allowed IP address: 192.168.88.1/30

 

should be

 

Interface wg0 server Private key auto

 

Allowed IP address: 192.168.88.2/32

 

 

 

 

The public key am I using the correct one from WG in to the peer set up?

  #3202889 3-Mar-2024 20:23
I ended up using this to configure Wireguard on my Mikrotik: https://github.com/IgorKha/wireguard-mikrotik

 

Ends up providing config for both the router and the client(s). Found it very useful!

  #3202893 3-Mar-2024 20:32
nzkc:

 

I ended up using this to configure Wireguard on my Mikrotik: https://github.com/IgorKha/wireguard-mikrotik

 

Ends up providing config for both the router and the client(s). Found it very useful!

 

 

 

 

 

 

OK thanks Fingers crossed :) ( time to install linux again lol) 

  #3202896 3-Mar-2024 20:46
It'll work on WSL too if you're running Windows

