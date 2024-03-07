Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SATTV

#312015 7-Mar-2024 21:25
Help,

 

I am stuck.

 

I am trying to get a router reply to a ping on the wan port.

 

Once I get it to work I will lock down to only reply to our work IP address.

 

I have looked online and created a rule that should work and Nada.

 

All sites have a public static IP

 

After hours of testing and failing I am really hoping it is something stupid.

 

The device is up to date as is the controller.

 

 

 

I have tried all sorts on the destination but it does not seem to matter.

 

I know the device is old, it is sheduled for replacement in the comming weeks but we need to monitor the internet for this clinet as they are having some outages.

 

Thanks in advance.

 

John




CYaBro
  #3204303 7-Mar-2024 21:44
Legacy UI setting! :)
Are you choosing WAN Local for the type?
Otherwise those settings appear to be the same as I have for a USG.

Edit: sorry! The icmp type name should be Echo Request.
Not echo reply. Or you could set it to ‘Any’.




SATTV

  #3204317 7-Mar-2024 22:27
Thanks for the reply.

 

Changing to any or echo request make no difference.

 

You can not select an incoming port that I can see, you cant in port forwading either.

 

John




CYaBro
  #3204324 7-Mar-2024 23:48
You don’t need a port.

Are you creating the firewall rule under the WAN Local tab?

When you select the Firewall section it will start on the WAN In tab so you need to choose the WAN Local tab and create the new rule from there.




SATTV

  #3204338 8-Mar-2024 07:46
CYaBro: You don’t need a port.

Are you creating the firewall rule under the WAN Local tab?

When you select the Firewall section it will start on the WAN In tab so you need to choose the WAN Local tab and create the new rule from there.

 

From what I can see there is no WAN IN tab in the firewall section. 

 

John




CYaBro
  #3204343 8-Mar-2024 08:28
This is what you should be seeing when you first go to the Firewall settings:

 

 

From there you need to select the WAN LOCAL tab and then create the new ICMP rule.

 




SATTV

  #3204593 8-Mar-2024 16:36
This is what I get to see.

 

 

I can not select a WAN in.

 

John




CYaBro
  #3204595 8-Mar-2024 16:40
No you need to select WAN Local but yea that menu bar is missing from your controller for some reason!
Try switch to the new UI and see if you get ‘Internet Local’ as the firewall type.




