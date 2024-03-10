I live in a flat, so will need to leave the main router in place. But I want to have the ability to secure and play with my side of the network, while leaving the other part untouched (flatting arrangement, and don't want to be on the hook for supporting their devices when things don't work).

Ideally I am wanting something that is/with

Full (1) gigabit routing (though more wouldn't hurt depending on price)

Has some "advanced" features (think vLAN, VPN (mainly client. server optional.), access to routing tables and advanced firewalling, etc.)

Is physically not massive, ideally with passive cooling or just *very* quiet.

Does NOT need to have wifi.

At least 2 LAN ports + 1 WAN.

I'm not not talking 100's of devices or a super long list of complex firewall rules (but I will play with a few).

This is mainly just a personal project, so not looking to spend thousands, but could possibly justify 200-300ish... obviously would prefer lower, but appreciate the gigabit and more advanced feature requirements push things up a bit.

Anyone embarked on a similar journey recently? What did you get?