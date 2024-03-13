Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)2Degrees Fibre stopped working? You may need to update these settings
snicklefritz

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#312067 13-Mar-2024 19:50
Send private message

Thanks to Enable, my 2degrees Fibre connection which has worked flawlessly with my Fritzbox 7490 for years, stopped connecting all of a sudden.

 

Enable (Christchurch) "changed something" and I had to enter a totally different set of settings 

 

Log into fritz box and under 'Internet' go to 'Account Information'

 

In the Internet Service Provider dropdown, change from '2degrees' to enter manually, and enter 'CallPlus'

 

next option, choose 'Connection to an external modem or router'

 

then 'Establish own internet connect'

 

Under 'Account Information, choose 'No'

 

Connection Settings, put 1000 in both up and down speed

 

Tick 'use VLAN.....'

 

VLAN ID: 10

 

Pbit: 0

 

Check obtain IP automatically (mine had fritz.box in the host name which i left)

 

I left the MAC address blank and did not tick "connected network devices are also allowed to establish........"

 

Tick the last "check internet connection" and hit apply

 

Then everything came right.

 

Bloody enable! Good luck have fun

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
djtOtago
1143 posts

Uber Geek


  #3206160 13-Mar-2024 20:01
Send private message

Who told you Enable had changed something?

 

Looks like your 2Degrees connection has been migrated to their new DHCP network by 2Degrees.

 

You should have got an email from 2d



Linux
11316 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206175 13-Mar-2024 22:14
Send private message

@snicklefritz Have you got a new account number from 2degrees? If Yes then your connection was migrated from the older 2degrees stack to the Vocus stack

snicklefritz

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3206245 14-Mar-2024 09:36
Send private message

djtOtago:

 

Who told you Enable had changed something?

 

Looks like your 2Degrees connection has been migrated to their new DHCP network by 2Degrees.

 

You should have got an email from 2d

 

 

2Degrees did. Not sure if its because I use to be a snap customer or because I have a static IP

 

 



snicklefritz

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3206246 14-Mar-2024 09:36
Send private message

Linux:

 

@snicklefritz Have you got a new account number from 2degrees? If Yes then your connection was migrated from the older 2degrees stack to the Vocus stack

 

 

No same account number

Spyware
3739 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3206254 14-Mar-2024 10:09
Send private message

snicklefritz:

 

Not sure if its because I use to be a snap customer or because I have a static IP

 

 

Neither.




Neither.

michaelmurfy
meow
13220 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206278 14-Mar-2024 11:08
Send private message

There shouldn't be any need to change anything and PPPoE should still work if you're migrated.

 

It appears something just broke here. But also, we've seen supporting both PPPoE as well as IPoE to be rather difficult for ISP's so doesn't surprise me something screwed up.










bmentink
48 posts

Geek


  #3222390 24-Apr-2024 15:43
Send private message

I have a similar issue with the 7490. As per the OP I have an old Fritzbox 7490 that has worked untill just recently with 2degrees. The download speed tests at 300bps, but upload crawls now  at 5bps, internet is nearly unusable.

 

I went through setting changes with 2degrees, the only thing they wanted me change was the ISP name to "CallPlus". All other settings the same.

 

Like the OP i was originally on spark ..

 

What gives? 2degrees won't help further ... My fritxbox is my own supplied, maybe they only support there own firmware? (I recently did an upgrade)

 

PS: 2degrees did send me a new account number ..

 

 

 
 
 
 


RunningMan
8915 posts

Uber Geek


  #3222472 24-Apr-2024 16:56
Send private message

bmentink:[snip]

 

I have a similar issue with the 7490. As per the OP I have an old Fritzbox 7490 that has worked untill just recently with 2degrees. The download speed tests at 300bps, but upload crawls now  at 5bps, internet is nearly unusable.

 

 

Now that really is dialup.

bmentink
48 posts

Geek


#3222527 24-Apr-2024 20:28
Send private message

Not helpful ....

Spyware
3739 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3222530 24-Apr-2024 20:46
Send private message

bmentink:

 

What gives? 2degrees won't help further ... My fritxbox is my own supplied, maybe they only support there own firmware? (I recently did an upgrade)

 

 

Total bollocks. 






cws82us
788 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3222534 24-Apr-2024 21:29
Send private message

2D now uses callplus handover.






bmentink
48 posts

Geek


  #3222589 25-Apr-2024 08:09
Send private message

Yep, whatever "callplus" is ... When I called 2degrees to sort this the said to put "CallPlus" in the Internet provider field which I did, I have done several re-boots of the modem and fibre box since, but no change ..

 

 

 

2degrees refuses to do anything further .... I have looked at all my equipment and it is fine .. my next step is to change provider ..

 

This has to be some issue with 2degrees if others are finding the same problem as I on BYO Fritzbox 7490

noroad
947 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3222591 25-Apr-2024 08:31
Send private message

bmentink:

 

Yep, whatever "callplus" is ... When I called 2degrees to sort this the said to put "CallPlus" in the Internet provider field which I did, I have done several re-boots of the modem and fibre box since, but no change ..

 

 

Callplus used to be a significant business service provider, primarily Voice services (hence the call +), the retail arm was Slingshot. Callplus ended up buying other ISP's (like Orcon) and after a bunch of mergers the "callplus" network has been expanded over time and the various ISP's are all migrated onto this network. so "Callplus" is effectively the wholesale network the now 2degrees family of ISP's use. 

bmentink
48 posts

Geek


  #3222593 25-Apr-2024 08:41
Send private message

ANother interesting point. After reseting (power-off/on) the fibre box and modem, the speed test shows briefly 300 down 100 up, as per my plan.

 

But after a few minutes running, back to the same problem 3..20Mbs up .... just rubbish, and everything lags.

 

I will try a downgrade of the firmware for the 7490 next (I found from an archive on the net as the official site AWS does not allow downgrade images for this model).

 

 

 

Dang! Fritzbox refuses to accept an older update file .. 

RunningMan
8915 posts

Uber Geek


  #3222594 25-Apr-2024 09:04
Send private message

QoS enabled on the Fritz?

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





