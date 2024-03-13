snicklefritz:

Thanks to Enable, my 2degrees Fibre connection which has worked flawlessly with my Fritzbox 7490 for years, stopped connecting all of a sudden.

Enable (Christchurch) "changed something" and I had to enter a totally different set of settings

Log into fritz box and under 'Internet' go to 'Account Information'

In the Internet Service Provider dropdown, change from '2degrees' to enter manually, and enter 'CallPlus'

next option, choose 'Connection to an external modem or router'

then 'Establish own internet connect'

Under 'Account Information, choose 'No'

Connection Settings, put 1000 in both up and down speed

Tick 'use VLAN.....'

VLAN ID: 10

Pbit: 0

Check obtain IP automatically (mine had fritz.box in the host name which i left)

I left the MAC address blank and did not tick "connected network devices are also allowed to establish........"

Tick the last "check internet connection" and hit apply

Then everything came right.

Bloody enable! Good luck have fun