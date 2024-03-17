I was wondering if someone would be kind enough to recommend a (relatively inexpensive) router that can handle 5G speeds (I'm at about 450Mpbs) and provide reasonable coverage. I don't need any of the bells and whistles - just to be able to set basic things like dns and something which will work with an iPhone.

I only need coverage for a smallish area when in use.

The GL-AR750s travel router I've used for years when traveling doesn't have much processing power and is limited to around 50Mbps. Otherwise works well enough for my purposes.

There are so many routers now I really don't know where to start. I'm not tech savvy by the standards of this forum - I can flash a firmware etc, but was looking for an off the shelf solution particularly if someone has used and can recommend a router that fits the bill.

Thank you in advance for all answers.

Andrew