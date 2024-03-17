Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Recommendation for Router - 5G iOS tethering
Saap286

38 posts

Geek


#312099 17-Mar-2024 11:04
I was wondering if someone would be kind enough to recommend a (relatively inexpensive) router that can handle 5G speeds (I'm at about 450Mpbs) and provide reasonable coverage. I don't need any of the bells and whistles - just to be able to set basic things like dns and something which will work with an iPhone. 

 

I only need coverage for a smallish area when in use. 

 

The GL-AR750s travel router I've used for years when traveling doesn't have much processing power and is limited to around 50Mbps. Otherwise works well enough for my purposes. 

 

There are so many routers now I really don't know where to start. I'm not tech savvy by the standards of this forum - I can flash a firmware etc, but was looking for an off the shelf solution particularly if someone has used and can recommend a router that fits the bill.

 

Thank you in advance for all answers. 

 

Andrew

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
ANglEAUT
2313 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3207230 17-Mar-2024 17:32
The thing is, 5G drastically pushes up the price.

 

One NZ have the Deco X80 & Huawei H122 available. The Deco requires a TP-Link account, but is otherwise really easy to set up & seems to provide very decent performance.

 

 




Saap286

38 posts

Geek


  #3207233 17-Mar-2024 17:58
Thank you for your detailed and very helpful reply.

I’m not sure if we are at cross purposes or it is me being abit thick.

I think those routers are 5G Sim modems.

I’m after something I can tether (hot spot) via USB to, not insert my SIM card to.

Does that make sense?

Many thanks

Andrew

michaelmurfy
meow
13225 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3207239 17-Mar-2024 18:17
Hmm why are you wanting to tether? Is this a fixed location? Seems like a bit of a strange requirement to be honest. 




Saap286

38 posts

Geek


  #3207291 17-Mar-2024 18:28
Because I have unlimited 5G data on my phone which is faster than my fibre. My fibre costs $80 a month. I am thinking about saving that by discontinuing my fibre connection and using tethering.

I also travel abit, and something faster than my current travel router would be great.

Does that make sense?

Tinkerisk
4210 posts

Uber Geek


  #3207294 17-Mar-2024 18:33
Saap286: I also travel abit, and something faster than my current travel router would be great. 

Does that make sense?

 

And what about the successors to your router 2 generations down the line?

 

 




Saap286

38 posts

Geek


  #3207295 17-Mar-2024 18:43
Thank you for your reply.

nztim
3770 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3207296 17-Mar-2024 18:50
You can't use your $80 plan as your permanent home connection, it's against the T&C of your one plan.

 

trust me, I have considered this also

 

 

 

 

 

 




nzkc
1559 posts

Uber Geek


  #3207297 17-Mar-2024 18:51
Am I correct in understanding you want to use your cell phone as the router and attach something that would allow other devices to use the connection?

 

If so wouldnt wifi repeaters work for you and use wifi hot spot on your phone? Some (many?) have wired connections too so you connect non wireless devices too.

 

That said I'd be addressing my fibre connection in your situation. Is wifi connectivity actually the issue here?

nztim
3770 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3207299 17-Mar-2024 18:53
nzkc:

 

That said I'd be addressing my fibre connection in your situation. Is wifi connectivity actually the issue here?

 

 

My guess his fibre connection is 300mbs considering he said he's paying circa $80

 

But the T&C of his mobile plan the unlimited data states it's for periodic use, not running an entire home network through it all the time.

 

 




Tinkerisk
4210 posts

Uber Geek


  #3207303 17-Mar-2024 19:16
Saap286: Thank you for your reply.

 

I think the answer is inappropriate and, in view of the unclear question, stupid, or at least misleading, especially as my question was meant seriously. But well, good luck with the rest of your search.




Saap286

38 posts

Geek


  #3207312 17-Mar-2024 19:37
nztim:

 

You can't use your $80 plan as your permanent home connection, it's against the T&C of your one plan.

 

trust me, I have considered this also

 

 

 

 

Thank you. I did not realise that.

 

 

Saap286

38 posts

Geek


  #3207313 17-Mar-2024 19:41
nzkc:

 

Am I correct in understanding you want to use your cell phone as the router and attach something that would allow other devices to use the connection?

 

If so wouldnt wifi repeaters work for you and use wifi hot spot on your phone? Some (many?) have wired connections too so you connect non wireless devices too.

 

That said I'd be addressing my fibre connection in your situation. Is wifi connectivity actually the issue here?

 

 

 

 

No, not that's quite it. I want to use a router as a router and my iPhone as the source of the 5G, plugged into the router ie tether it.

 

I understand i cannot use my 5G at home being in breach of T & C's - but would like something to replace my travel router( listed above) with something which will give me more than 50 Mbps. 

 

This isn't a big deal - just asked the question. I'll work it out - but thank you for your reply.

Saap286

38 posts

Geek


  #3207314 17-Mar-2024 19:45
Tinkerisk:

 

Saap286: Thank you for your reply.

 

I think the answer is inappropriate and, in view of the unclear question, stupid, or at least misleading, especially as my question was meant seriously. But well, good luck with the rest of your search.

 

 

 

 

I apologise if I caused any offense. My reply was a genuine thank you. 

 

I am sorry you feel my question was unclear, misleading or stupid. It was not meant as such.

 

I think it best I quietly go away now.

 

Thank you all for your assistance. 

 

Regards

 

Andrew

 

 

BarTender
3604 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3207325 17-Mar-2024 20:54
I think what you are really asking for is a device that can run OpenWRT and has a USB port on it so you can plug your phone into the router with the USB cable and do USB Tethering.

 

https://openwrt.org/docs/guide-user/network/wan/smartphone.usb.tethering

 

There are a number of different routers that will do that.

 

Otherwise you similarly want a router that has 2 radios built into it, one that you can connect Router <-> Phone and the second radio to go Another device <-> Router. For this you probably want 2 5G radios, and be able to configure it to work on different channels.

 

Googling around router speeds and USB speeds do vary a lot, so you will most likely struggle to get over 100mbit.

nztim
3770 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3207378 18-Mar-2024 08:58
Saap286:

 

nztim:

 

You can't use your $80 plan as your permanent home connection, it's against the T&C of your one plan.

 

trust me, I have considered this also

 

 

Thank you. I did not realise that.

 

 

Now that you understand that What I would do is, buy a Mikrotik Audience (maybe outside your budget) it has 2x 5GHZ  Wi-Fi radios in it, you can use the 2x2 MIMO as a wireless client to your iPhone and bridge that to the second 5GHZ Radio and ethernet ports which can then connect wired and wireless devices as tethering.

 

The iPhone when hot spotting has a DHCP server of 8 /29 so that is 5 usable IP addresses, for Clients. you can circumvent this with making the Mkrotik Audience NAT out the 2x2 MIMO 5GHZ Interface (but then you will in theory have 3 layers of NAT) the Mikrotik, The iPhone, and CG-NAT from your carrier

 

I will repeat again you can NOT use this as a solution to replace your fiber and run your home network off it, your telco will look at the amount of data you are using and determine this is above normal mobile phone use.

 

It is however a solution you could use when you're out and about and need more devices connected to your iPhone.

 

 




