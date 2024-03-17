Trying to understand the ONT and router configuration at my in laws house as it differs from anything I have encountered.

What I assume to be the ONT is depicted below. It does not have connectors that I have traditionally connected modern routers to, instead having connectors to a port labelled Optical on the router







The router is a Huawei EchoLife HG8240 (see photo below of the ONT and router )

This is a photo of the connectors on the router

I would like to achieve improved broadband speed and wireless coverage within the house and was looking at a more modern wireless router. However and modern wireless router that I have installed recently could not connect to the item that I am assuming is the ONT due to the absence of Ethernet style connectors.

Am I dealing with old equipment here and need an ONT upgrade?

Thanks in advance