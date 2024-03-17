Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Help understanding ONT and Router setup
paparata

33 posts

Geek


#312104 17-Mar-2024 21:35
Send private message

Trying to understand the ONT and router configuration at my in laws house as it differs from anything I have encountered.

 

What I assume to be the ONT is depicted below. It does not have connectors that I have traditionally connected modern routers to, instead having connectors to a port labelled Optical on the router

 



 

The router is a Huawei EchoLife HG8240 (see photo below of the ONT and router )

 

 

 

 

This is a photo of the connectors on the router

 

 

I would like to achieve improved broadband speed and wireless coverage within the house and was looking at a more modern wireless router. However and modern wireless router that I have installed recently could not connect to the item that I am assuming is the ONT due to the absence of Ethernet style connectors.

 

Am I dealing with old equipment here and need an ONT upgrade?

 

Thanks in advance

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
lxsw20
3486 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3207333 17-Mar-2024 21:42
Send private message

The Huawei is the ONT, the white box is just the fiber splice. What ever is on the other end of that grey LAN cable is the router.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
k1w1k1d
1449 posts

Uber Geek


  #3207337 17-Mar-2024 21:53
Send private message

That is exactly the setup we have with Enable in Christchurch.

 

As advised, just follow the grey cable to find the router.

mrgsm021
1441 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3207340 17-Mar-2024 21:55
Send private message

Both the black and white boxes form the ONT and the other end of the grey Ethernet cable plugged into LAN 1 of the black Huawei box would normally be the router, i.e. that grey cable should be plugged into the 'recently installed modern wireless router'.

 

What is the make and model of the modern wireless router?



paparata

33 posts

Geek


  #3207345 17-Mar-2024 22:15
Send private message

Thank you. The grey cable leading from the LAN1 port connects to a wall mounted Ethernet connector and then to a Huawei 

 

B618s -65d wireless router provided by Spark. I know that this router was provided by Spark before my in laws moved to this house and the input was cellular rather than fibre.

 

Is the B618s -65d inappropriate for use as a fibre wireless router?

 

iI ask as the speeds achieved are quite low when connecting a device by wireless to the B618s -65d

SomeoneSomewhere
1703 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3207348 17-Mar-2024 22:52
Send private message

The B618 is primarily an LTE router, but it appears it can be used perfectly well with fibre. 

 

 

 

It looks like it supports a/b/g/n/ac at 300/1300Mb/s theoretical top speeds - no device ever achieves these.

 

 

 

WiFi speeds are dependent on a wide variety of factors including both the router and the device used to connect to the network (the WiFi card in your cellphone/laptop/PC), as well as interference and other networks nearby. 

 

 

 

Check what speeds you're getting via Ethernet and what fibre plan has been chosen. 

 

 

 

What actual speeds are you getting via WiFi and is this consistent across devices? 

Goosey
2752 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3207365 18-Mar-2024 06:33
Send private message

First check what your family actually has connected (check the phone bill so to speak).

 

i know of a family member that had a full fibre install, it’s all connected but not in use as they are using an LTE router (cellular broadband).

 

the techs just connected everything as it should have been but obviously the fibre isn’t live so the LTE is using its cellular sim as intended.

 

as for the telephone, it depends on the ISP if that goes via the router or the fibre ont.

 

 

 

 

paparata

33 posts

Geek


  #3207427 18-Mar-2024 11:45
Send private message

Thanks to all for helping me understand the setup.

 

I have tested ( via Speedtest ) the speeds of both wireless and when connected to the LAN port on the back of the 

 

B618s -65d using the same desktop PC.

 

Via Wireless connection achieved 40 download and 40 upload. Desktop was situated within a metre of the B618s -65d

 

Via Ethernet achieved 300 download. Can’t recall upload.

 

In-laws plan is for 300/100.

 

What I would like to achieve now is increased performance via wireless. Can this be achieved with replacing the B618s -65d

 

with a different wireless router.?

 

 



michaelmurfy
meow
13137 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3207474 18-Mar-2024 11:49
Send private message

What provider are they with?

 

If they're Spark, just pop into a Spark store and pick up a Spark Smart Modem 3.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Octopus Energy ($50 Credit) | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup or maybe go feature hunting)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

paparata

33 posts

Geek


  #3207515 18-Mar-2024 14:12
Send private message

Thank you. They are with Spark so will look at a modem through them

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34

Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon
Posted 27-Feb-2025 17:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright