ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)5ghz wifi connection
EviLClouD

Master Geek


#312110 18-Mar-2024 14:03
Hey all, just looking for some advice on my wifi set up.
I have a Spark Smart Modem 1 and a desktop pc with a Tenda E30 pcie wifi adaptor.
Occasionally when the pc is turned on it will connect to the wifi using 2.4ghz, even though 5ghz is available. I then have to turn the wifi off and on and it will reconnect using 5ghz.
I have set the wifi adapter Preferred Band settings to ‘5ghz’ and the router sits approx <10m away from the pc.
Does anyone know why this happens (intermittently) and how to force it to always connect via 5ghz?

Thanks in advance

Rickles
Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3207520 18-Mar-2024 14:21
On the modem/router, perhaps try turning 2.4GHz off?

 
 
 
 

freitasm
  #3207528 18-Mar-2024 14:47
Not really a solution if there are devices that use 2.4 GHz only, like some light bulbs, smart power plugs and cameras.

 

But possibly use different SSID for each band?




nzkc
Uber Geek


  #3207561 18-Mar-2024 17:06
Assuming Windows... can often set the network card to "prefer" 5GHz. Not a guarantee either I'm afraid but I've generally had good success with it. I think you'll want a second SSID for 5GHz only (thats what I've done for some of my devices).



Rickles
Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3207609 18-Mar-2024 19:22
     >Not really a solution if there are devices that use 2.4 GHz only, like some light bulbs, smart power plugs and cameras.<

 

I merely suggested it to test one side of the set-up.

Gordy7
Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3207611 18-Mar-2024 19:27
Turn off Band steering in the SM1 and give the WiFi different SSIDs. i.e Name2G4 and Name5G.

 

 




coffeebaron
Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3207612 18-Mar-2024 19:28
Sometimes you can set the network card to 5GHz only.




