Hey all, just looking for some advice on my wifi set up.

I have a Spark Smart Modem 1 and a desktop pc with a Tenda E30 pcie wifi adaptor.

Occasionally when the pc is turned on it will connect to the wifi using 2.4ghz, even though 5ghz is available. I then have to turn the wifi off and on and it will reconnect using 5ghz.

I have set the wifi adapter Preferred Band settings to ‘5ghz’ and the router sits approx <10m away from the pc.

Does anyone know why this happens (intermittently) and how to force it to always connect via 5ghz?



Thanks in advance