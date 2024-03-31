Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Chills







#312248 31-Mar-2024 00:33
Hello! 

 

So, I am the head tenant of a flat. I work in networking (Fixed line broadband, and complex hardware troubleshooting) but I want to get some input on the way to go here. My current flatmates aren't as conscious and networking-minded as I am, so I don't want them doing something dodgy on the network and somehow getting all devices infected, albeit with a firewall in place and other steps to stop them from visiting a website that may distribute malware.

 

I'm just wondering about recommendations, I currently have a TP-Link ER605 (5 Port Wired Router, 1x WAN, 4x LAN) with OpenWrt flashed on it, LAN1 and LAN2 are run to APs and LAN3 is just run to the TV. I was thinking of chucking all their devices on AP1 and all mine and my partners on AP2 (There will be negligible Wi-Fi hindrance due to the size of the house and quality of the APs) and separating via different Subnets. However, I am first wondering if setting VLANs or a different subnet is better.

 

 

 

Suggestions welcomed!

nztim









  #3212418 31-Mar-2024 06:15
You can have AP1 and AP2 both broadcast an SSID and tag that traffic with different VLANs which your router can pick up those tags a d issue different subnets.

You are actually using both of what you described in your topic VLANs and subnets assigned to those VLANs




Chills







  #3212429 31-Mar-2024 08:40
nztim: You can have AP1 and AP2 both broadcast an SSID and tag that traffic with different VLANs which your router can pick up those tags a d issue different subnets.

 

Thanks for your suggestion, nztim.

 

However, this is one thing I forgot to mention (apologies!) My APs albeit strong, and good range.. are dumb APs - Can't do any additional SSID nor can I tag any of the traffic from that level. It will unfortunately all be handled by the router hence why I'll have to go the route of chucking all the flatmate devices on one AP and then all mine and my partners on the other AP.

nztim









  #3212445 31-Mar-2024 11:10
Looks like you are going back to your original idea




