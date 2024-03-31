Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)
UniFi Express - anyone used one?
nic.wise

333 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#312249 31-Mar-2024 10:18
https://www.gowifi.co.nz/ubiquiti-networks/ux.html

 

about the size of an Apple TV. Looks perfect for my use case (one person, medium sized apartment, gig fibre, 2-3 devices)

 

 

 

anyone actually used one?




Nic Wise - fastchicken.co.nz

Jiriteach
1112 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3212440 31-Mar-2024 10:34
Yup it’s a great device for a small setup. If don’t need protect and only have a small number of switches etc. and don’t need full gig when IPS/IDS is on then it’s a great device else the Unifi Gateway Ultra is even better!




-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal

 
 
 
 

networkn
Networkn
32087 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3212460 31-Mar-2024 12:12
The ultra looks awesome. Any ideas what wireless it runs? 

nic.wise

333 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3212461 31-Mar-2024 12:21
The ultra has no wireless - you need seperate access points 




Nic Wise - fastchicken.co.nz



Jiriteach
1112 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3212462 31-Mar-2024 12:22
networkn:

The ultra looks awesome. Any ideas what wireless it runs? 



Doesn’t have wifi. They are awesome - basically a UDM Pro in a small form factor without protect and can do full gig with protection.




-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal

nic.wise

333 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3212463 31-Mar-2024 12:22
Jiriteach: Yup it’s a great device for a small setup. If don’t need protect and only have a small number of switches etc. and don’t need full gig when IPS/IDS is on then it’s a great device else the Unifi Gateway Ultra is even better!

 

 

 

yup - no need for protect. Just wifi (2-3 devices), a NUC and… well that’s it I think.




Nic Wise - fastchicken.co.nz

saf

saf
123 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3212472 31-Mar-2024 13:23
Will definitely be grabbing one when available to have a play!

 

Shall be interesting to see if they've solved the initial LCD misalignment woes that I saw repeatedly mentioned around Reddit when the Cloud Gateway Ultra first came to market (e.g. https://www.reddit.com/r/Ubiquiti/comments/1bhomwd/ucg_misaligned_screen/)

 

Re WiFi: Express has WiFi (WiFi6 2x2 MIMO), Ultra does not.




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

PJ48
290 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3212539 31-Mar-2024 17:15
I have read that the UCG Ultra cannot actually achieve full Gig performance with IPS/IDS enabled when connected to WAN over PPPoE.



davidcole
6000 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3212581 31-Mar-2024 19:05
PJ48:

I have read that the UCG Ultra cannot actually achieve full Gig performance with IPS/IDS enabled when connected to WAN over PPPoE.



I thought it just had dns issues. Not that I have gb internet currently. Been waiting for stock on these. Was originally looking at a UXG-lite.




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual Sharesight
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 

Chills
160 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3212676 31-Mar-2024 21:47
Funny enough, this has recently popped up on my Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L43QsZN7aHQ

 

Full review on it, hope it's detailed enough.

networkn
Networkn
32087 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3212809 1-Apr-2024 11:53
Can either unit do Geoblocking? Via subscription or otherwise? 

 

 

