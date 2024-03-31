https://www.gowifi.co.nz/ubiquiti-networks/ux.html
about the size of an Apple TV. Looks perfect for my use case (one person, medium sized apartment, gig fibre, 2-3 devices)
anyone actually used one?
https://www.gowifi.co.nz/ubiquiti-networks/ux.html
about the size of an Apple TV. Looks perfect for my use case (one person, medium sized apartment, gig fibre, 2-3 devices)
anyone actually used one?
-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal
The ultra looks awesome. Any ideas what wireless it runs?
The ultra has no wireless - you need seperate access points
networkn:
The ultra looks awesome. Any ideas what wireless it runs?
-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal
Jiriteach: Yup it’s a great device for a small setup. If don’t need protect and only have a small number of switches etc. and don’t need full gig when IPS/IDS is on then it’s a great device else the Unifi Gateway Ultra is even better!
yup - no need for protect. Just wifi (2-3 devices), a NUC and… well that’s it I think.
Will definitely be grabbing one when available to have a play!
Shall be interesting to see if they've solved the initial LCD misalignment woes that I saw repeatedly mentioned around Reddit when the Cloud Gateway Ultra first came to market (e.g. https://www.reddit.com/r/Ubiquiti/comments/1bhomwd/ucg_misaligned_screen/)
Re WiFi: Express has WiFi (WiFi6 2x2 MIMO), Ultra does not.
My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.
I have read that the UCG Ultra cannot actually achieve full Gig performance with IPS/IDS enabled when connected to WAN over PPPoE.
PJ48:
I have read that the UCG Ultra cannot actually achieve full Gig performance with IPS/IDS enabled when connected to WAN over PPPoE.
Previously known as psycik
Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual Sharesight
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight
Funny enough, this has recently popped up on my Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L43QsZN7aHQ
Full review on it, hope it's detailed enough.
Can either unit do Geoblocking? Via subscription or otherwise?