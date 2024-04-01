Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
huangcq

#312264 1-Apr-2024 17:35
Do you need specific ethernet cable to connect the fibre box (GE1 port) to the router's "internet" port? Or would any ethernet cable work?

lxsw20
  #3212969 1-Apr-2024 18:06
Any ethernet cable

 
 
 
 

RunningMan
  #3212974 1-Apr-2024 18:46
Nothing special required, but just be careful of freebee cables chucked in with older equipment - they may not have all the pins connected so can restrict the speed.

boosacnoodle
  #3213067 1-Apr-2024 21:37
Also would not recommend any “flat” Ethernet cables either.



Goosey
  #3213094 2-Apr-2024 06:25
CAT5 will do.

 

if you have a “GIG” connection then go the CAT6.

 

 

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3213096 2-Apr-2024 06:39
Goosey:

 

CAT5 will do.

 

if you have a “GIG” connection then go the CAT6.

 

 

Chorus supplies Cat5 with their ONTs and it's perfectly fine for gigabit connections. There's a good chance you'll get 10Gb on Cat5 it over a short distances, but that would be out of spec.

 

Even if you're not on a gigabit connection, Ethernet only supports 100Mb and 1Gb, so a sub-gig connection still requires a cable that supports gigabit Ethernet.

RunningMan
  #3213116 2-Apr-2024 08:37
Goosey:

 

CAT5 will do.

 

if you have a “GIG” connection then go the CAT6.

 

Why? The Cat 5e  spec will allow 2.5 Gb/s at 100m distance. In practise you can go far faster than that at shorter distances.

