Goosey: CAT5 will do. if you have a “GIG” connection then go the CAT6.

Chorus supplies Cat5 with their ONTs and it's perfectly fine for gigabit connections. There's a good chance you'll get 10Gb on Cat5 it over a short distances, but that would be out of spec.

Even if you're not on a gigabit connection, Ethernet only supports 100Mb and 1Gb, so a sub-gig connection still requires a cable that supports gigabit Ethernet.