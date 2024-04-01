Any ethernet cable
Nothing special required, but just be careful of freebee cables chucked in with older equipment - they may not have all the pins connected so can restrict the speed.
Also would not recommend any “flat” Ethernet cables either.
CAT5 will do.
if you have a “GIG” connection then go the CAT6.
Goosey:
Chorus supplies Cat5 with their ONTs and it's perfectly fine for gigabit connections. There's a good chance you'll get 10Gb on Cat5 it over a short distances, but that would be out of spec.
Even if you're not on a gigabit connection, Ethernet only supports 100Mb and 1Gb, so a sub-gig connection still requires a cable that supports gigabit Ethernet.
Goosey:
Why? The Cat 5e spec will allow 2.5 Gb/s at 100m distance. In practise you can go far faster than that at shorter distances.