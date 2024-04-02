Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wired Panasonic Smart TV crashes my entire home network!
#312273 2-Apr-2024 17:28
I have a complex home network both wired and wireless with a 24 port switch and 2 x TP Link Deco Units.    I am on Fibre with One NZ and have their lastest DN8245 Modem Router.   

 

 

 

I have a Panasonic FS500 Smart TV that is hard wired into my home network.  

 

Suddenly now when I turn it on, it crashes my entire home network in terms of internet connectivity.   There is no Wifi or wired access from any device.

 

We only discovered this today when my wife turned on the TV while kids were in another room watching Netflix.   As soon as she turned the TV, the internet came back on line!

 

 

 

Any suggestions???

 

 

  #3213287 2-Apr-2024 17:42
not an IP address conflict?

 
 
 
 

  #3213288 2-Apr-2024 17:43
Is your tv trying to use the Same IP address as one of your tplink units causing a conflict?

  #3213294 2-Apr-2024 18:08
Thanks for that I will check, but wouldn’t the switch allocate IP address to all devices Hard Wired?

When problem first arise last week, I rebooted everything from ONT, Modem, Switch, Routers and Deco’s.



  #3213297 2-Apr-2024 18:17
Have you set your TV to wired DHCP or wired static?

Change it to DHCP and see if that fixes it.

  #3213303 2-Apr-2024 18:43
Have you tested a different switch?

  #3213465 3-Apr-2024 08:47
DHCP was enabled on the "problem" TV.

 

 

 

I don't have another 24 port switch at hand, but might try a different RJ45 outlet, in case internal wall cabling damaged (mice etc.) 

 

 

 

All was working fine until last week, wife turns on the TV in bedroom, kills entire network.

 

When I got home, i spent hours rebooting / checking everything but couldn't find faults.  Network came back after reboots (that TV was now off)

 

Yesterday she switched same TV on, and network immediately goes down.  She remembered using same TV last week when problem first arose.

 

She switched it off and network returned without needing reboot!

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3213497 3-Apr-2024 10:04
I would start by disconnecting everything expect for a single PC (for testing connectivity), then plug in and turn on the TV, see what happens. 

 

 

 

You mention the switch providing IP via DHCP... which device is your DHCP server? The switch or the router? 




  #3213639 3-Apr-2024 13:07
How big is the DHCP scope?

  #3213808 3-Apr-2024 16:34
You guys are right of course the DCHP is allocated by my One Router.    It has from 192.168.1.10 to 255 available, so plenty, even with 50 devices connected….

 

I will leave the problem TV disconnected for now, and will pull everything apart in the weekend when I have more time.

 

 

 

Thanks for all your help!!

  #3213809 3-Apr-2024 16:40
Do you have 50 devices connected?

 

 

 

Could be your issue - some of those routers have a device limit (even though they can have a huge DHCP range).

 

Maybe get your router to forget a few devices and see if the TV works, OR, give the TV a static address at the top end of the DHCP range (or reduce the range and give it one outside the range).

  #3213815 3-Apr-2024 16:52
Yes 50 devices!  LOL, a lot of cameras, phones, iPads, TV’s etc…

 

Good idea re static IP, I have some blocked out from 192.168.1.3 to 9 available.

 

Need to leave well enough alone at the moment or extended family will revolt!

 

 

 

 

