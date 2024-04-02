I have a complex home network both wired and wireless with a 24 port switch and 2 x TP Link Deco Units. I am on Fibre with One NZ and have their lastest DN8245 Modem Router.

I have a Panasonic FS500 Smart TV that is hard wired into my home network.

Suddenly now when I turn it on, it crashes my entire home network in terms of internet connectivity. There is no Wifi or wired access from any device.

We only discovered this today when my wife turned on the TV while kids were in another room watching Netflix. As soon as she turned the TV, the internet came back on line!

Any suggestions???