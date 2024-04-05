OK bear with me and sorry if this is long - I'm no tech expert but I very much love to solve problems myself. I am usually pretty good at sorting my own issues out (well, my tech issues - me, that's another story 🤪) and so I've done a rabbit hole dive of Google and YouTube and feel like I've worn out what I've learned. Things have worked, then they've unworked and so I've been on a bit of a loop for a few weeks and I've had enough. Here goes...

Firstly I reckon this all started after the Windows 11 update. Just throwing that out there. Seemingly, after that update, I had trouble with my PC with connecting to the internet. After calling for some tech support, I ended up with a new router from 2 Degrees (I have a Fibre connection with them) but I then discovered that my laptop was connecting just fine as was my phone (Hadn't thought to check that, noob mistake but seemed obvious once I'd hung up the phone to check it - of course) so I thought then that surely the issue had to be with the PC?





So - I started to wonder if the Windows update had done something to my settings. So here's what I did so you know I've covered these bases so far (and yeah I know a noob shouldn't really faff around with stuff they don't know anyting about but... I have ADHD and I'm impatient and I LOVE a mystery and to fix things myself - I even fix my own car when I can);

Everyone's favourite - turn it all off at the wall, turn it on again. Start fresh. No luck



I used the "diagnose network problems" function on the PC which told me there was no issue and I was connected to the network so of course I tried all the suggestions listed there. No luck



So off down a rabbit hole of Google and YouTube I went which eventually lead me to take the following steps;



Network Reset - no luck



Inside CMD as admin entered commands (netsh int ip reset c:\resetlog.txt - netsh winsock reset - iconfig /flushdns) (I'm sure you all know what that's called lol) - again, no luck Uninstalled and reinstalled network adapter - pretty sure I got a connection after this... However, it didn't last.



From here I found that each time I either work up my PC from sleep mode, or restarted after shutting down, I had to redo all these steps and each time was able to reconnect - eventually. It ended up not working at all after several goes on the ride though. Annoying to say the least. (Keep in mind this is over a period of time, not just all in one day).



I eventually had no choice but to connect via ethernet which meant moving my whole setup to the hallway closer to the router - and of course, everything fired up. I managed to get some Windows updates downloaded and things went kinda ok for a little while. Then, a few days later the whole cycle started again.



I went back to the YouTube clip that had been so helpful to see if there were any other steps I didn't get to (since it started working after uninstalling the network adapter) and the next step was about editing the DNS settings, however my settings didn't seem to have the same options as given in the video so I couldn't do it.





Finally yesterday, I went back to that dark narrow hallway and once again, connected via ethernet cable and once again, fired up great, more windows updates (security stuff I believe) and ran through the steps again.



Went to TP-Link website, found my adapters driver and downloaded the files again, fired that up, unhooked the ethernet, wifi was working great. Tried sleep mode and restarting and still connected just fine so I was pretty happy with myself.



At this time I was joining up with geekzone and introducing myself, then thought - well, maybe I didn't need to! But! Got the whole PC set up back to my dining room desk setup which is about 5 meters away, and couldn't reconnect again! Gave it some time, refreshed the network settings etc and it finally worked. Great - went well all evening.



NB - I also ended up inside my router settings making sure the right boxes were ticked and values displayed as per suggestions via TP-Link website for connection issues. I can't recall it all exactly but I'm sure if anyone suggests these things, I will recall what I did once I'm prompted. That's how my ADHD brain works :)



This morning, woke up the PC from sleep and was happy to see my open tabs fired up quickly, happily browsing, sorting out travel plans, picking airline seats, googling "should I go with the window or the aisle seat" and suddenly, the next tab wouldn't load and guess what - here I am again! Back at the beginning of the loop.





What's the missing piece of the puzzle? Should I go back to Windows 10? Is there something in the DNS settings that I couldn't change that would make a difference?

I was too far out of my depth when I saw talk on geekzone and other forums of other possibilities so I knew I had to stop digging before I created a giant doorstop that wouldn't even start up.





This PC was built by my daughters bf for her and I bought it off her when she left to live overseas. It was set up as gaming PC and as I said, was working really well until I updated to Windows 11 (from 10).



I was playing WoW before this loop started so I know it was fine before. I'd like to keep playing but... well, ya know....





I know you'll want to know more about hardware etc so please let me know what you'd like to know.

For now;



Network Adapter - TP-Link Wireless PCI Express Adapter (Archer T4E)

Router; Netgear Orbi RBR350







Thank you in advance 🤩