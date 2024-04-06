Hello there.

Looking into purchasing a GWN7003. I’d like to take advantage of POE to power a GWN7665.

The specs for the GWN7003 state POE Output: Passive 48V or IEEE802.3af

The specs for GWN7665 state PoE 802.3at with a Maximum Power Consumption: 22.55W

Upgrading the GWN7003 power supply to the 24V DC 1.5A: 24.8W would provide the max wattage usage of the GWN7665, but I would hope that Grandstream would make their POE products compatible. But the 802.3af output and the input of the GWN7665 802.3at makes me think they aren’t compatible, from the research I have done.

thank you