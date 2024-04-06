Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
GWN7003 > POE > GWN7665
#312320 6-Apr-2024 08:40
Hello there.
Looking into purchasing a GWN7003. I’d like to take advantage of POE to power a GWN7665.

 

The specs for the GWN7003 state POE Output: Passive 48V or IEEE802.3af
The specs for GWN7665 state PoE 802.3at with a Maximum Power Consumption: 22.55W

 

Upgrading the GWN7003 power supply to the 24V DC 1.5A: 24.8W would provide the max wattage usage of the GWN7665, but I would hope that Grandstream would make their POE products compatible. But the 802.3af output and the input of the GWN7665 802.3at makes me think they aren’t compatible, from the research I have done.

 

thank you




  #3214971 6-Apr-2024 10:26
this page: https://www.grandstream.com/products/networking-solutions/indoor-wifi-access-points/product/gwn7665 

 

PoE/PoE+: Supports 802.3az, PoE 802.3af/ 802.3at; Maximum Power Consumption: 22.5W

 

 

 

7003:

 

2x PoE out ports
Passive 48V or IEEE802.3af

 

24V DC 1A: 12.8W
24V DC 1.5A: 24.8W

 

 

 

Looks like it will work fine with a 1.5A power brick

 

Looks like go wireless, which is where i assume you got the at only from, hasn't put all the info on there

 
 
 
 

  #3215033 6-Apr-2024 11:22
I'll go back to Chris@GoWifi. See what he says.

 

Thank you for taking a look. I'm technical but POE is just a night mare to understand! You need an understanding of electricity!

 

 




