This firmware is really buggy and alot breaks.
I have spent all weekend fighting with it on a 4011.
A roll back to 7.11 and we are back up and running.
Avoid 7.14.2
I'm running an RB5009 with 7.14.2 packages and also the latest RouterBoard firmware. Its been completely fine for me.
Obviously YMMV.
I am running 7.14.2 on 3 x CCR2004, 1 x CCR2116, 1 x CCR1016, 2 x CRS309, 1 x CRS310-8G-2S all without any issues.
As others have said YMMV but most likely something to do with your hardware or setup as I have not found it buggy at all.
@Shindig maybe share a bit more info, what device and what actually isn't working for you.
Mikrotik 4011
Wireguard connection completely broke. Recreating the interface and peer made no difference.
NAT rules for incoming (dstNAT) on 443 to Traefik fully failed
DNS4ME Script I had running every 15 mins, now failed with not enough permissions
Reverted to 7.11
The same configuration now works for the NAT rules. Nothing else has changed.
DNS4ME script works
Yet to test WG.
The little things make the biggest difference.
Did you go from 7.11 directly to 7.14.2?
If so, I suggest you read the release notes properly about the versions you need to install first.
