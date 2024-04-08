Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Shindig

#312341 8-Apr-2024 12:09
This firmware is really buggy and alot breaks.

 

I have spent all weekend fighting with it on a 4011. 

 

A roll back to 7.11 and we are back up and running. 

 

Avoid 7.14.2

 

 




MadEngineer
  #3215542 8-Apr-2024 12:13
Most likely this applies only to your hardware and setup.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

 
 
 
 

nzkc
  #3215667 8-Apr-2024 12:54
I'm running an RB5009 with 7.14.2 packages and also the latest RouterBoard firmware. Its been completely fine for me.

 

Obviously YMMV.

muppet
  #3215676 8-Apr-2024 13:34
Also avoid the Key Bridge in Baltimore for the moment, it's got, err, issues.



godber
  #3215684 8-Apr-2024 14:14
I am running 7.14.2 on 3 x CCR2004, 1 x CCR2116, 1 x CCR1016, 2 x CRS309, 1 x CRS310-8G-2S all without any issues.

 

As others have said YMMV but most likely something to do with your hardware or setup as I have not found it buggy at all.

 

 





mentalinc
  #3215705 8-Apr-2024 15:29
@Shindig maybe share a bit more info, what device and what actually isn't working for you.




Shindig

  #3215714 8-Apr-2024 15:57
Mikrotik 4011 

 

Wireguard connection completely broke. Recreating the interface and peer made no difference.

 

NAT rules for incoming (dstNAT) on 443 to Traefik fully failed

 

DNS4ME Script I had running every 15 mins, now failed with not enough permissions

 

 

 

Reverted to 7.11

 

The same configuration now works for the NAT rules. Nothing else has changed. 

 

DNS4ME script works 

 

Yet to test WG. 




mentalinc
  #3215737 8-Apr-2024 16:38
Did you go from 7.11 directly to 7.14.2?

 

If so, I suggest you read the release notes properly about the versions you need to install first.

 

https://mikrotik.com/download/changelogs#c-stable-v7_13 




Stu

  #3215821 8-Apr-2024 17:55
No reason for two threads basically discussing the same thing. Please use your other thread to discuss this.




