Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)PoE Extender to provide connectivity to non-PoE Device?
Paul1977

4845 posts

Uber Geek


#312359 10-Apr-2024 11:37
Send private message quote this post

I've successfully used PoE extenders like these to run cable lengths over 100m for PoE cameras, but now have a requirement for a network printer (not PoE) to be located about 160m from a switch. Power is available for the switch and power is available for the printer, but there is no ability to access power anywhere in the 160m in between. It's a PoE switch, so can I use a PoE Extender in the middle of the 160m cable run to provide connectivity to this non-PoE printer?

 

E.g.

 

PoE switch-----80m cat6----->PoE Extender-----80m CAT6----->Non-PoE Network Printer

 

Thanks in advance.




 Home:                                                           Work:
Home Work

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
SirHumphreyAppleby
2607 posts

Uber Geek


  #3216507 10-Apr-2024 12:00
Send private message quote this post

This should work just fine, at least based on my experience with PoE powered switches, but given you have power at each end, I'd probably run fibre between the two locations and install a media converter at each end.

 

A pair can be purchased from AliExpress for under $20, but I'd spend a little more on a unit with an SFP interface and BiDi transceivers so it's easy to replace if something breaks. I'm not sure how practical it would be to replace a failed PoE extender mid-span.

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
bj99
167 posts

Master Geek


  #3216508 10-Apr-2024 12:01
Send private message quote this post

I see the following on the Edimax Business Solution Guide 

 

GP-101ET

 

Complies with IEEE 802.3 at (PoE+) and IEEE 802.3af (PoE) Power over Ethernet.
• Complies with IEEE 802.3/802.3u/802.3ab 10/100/1000Base-T.
• Extends PoE range by an additional 100 meters (328ft.).
• Forwards both Ethernet data and PoE power to a remote device.
• Automatically detects and protects PoE equipment from being damaged by incorrect installation.
Multiple unit daisy-chain installation support.
• Plug-and-Play easy installation with no configuration needed.
• Compact size and wall-mount design.

Dynamic
3630 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3216509 10-Apr-2024 12:01
Send private message quote this post

I don't have practical experience with cable lengths like this or PoE extenders.  If I understand correctly, these PoE extenders don't act as a network switch to relay and potentially tidy up the signal.

 

Is it practical to test this using a bunch of patch cables joined together or a roll of cable with plugs added to both ends?  Dropping the connection speed to 100mbps (or even 10mbps) may result in a more stable connection.

 

Is this a good application for a fibre optical cable with converters at either end?

 

On one occasion we have used Ethernet over VDSL adapters successfully to get a low speed connection for printers at the far end of a warehouse.  No speed records were set, but they were rock solid.  Can't remember the set but it may have been these.  Ethernet Over VDSL2 Converter | SnapperNet




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.



nztim
3117 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3216522 10-Apr-2024 12:47
Send private message quote this post

Dynamic:

 

Is this a good application for a fibre optical cable with converters at either end?

 

 

This is what I would do, I don't have the kit to terminate fiber cables but Computer Dynamics can sell pre terminated fiber cables to the length you require, and the SFPs can be ordered from them or fs.com depending on your switch.

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Paul1977

4845 posts

Uber Geek


  #3216525 10-Apr-2024 12:54
Send private message quote this post

Hmmm... hadn't really considered fibre as I have zero experience with it since all my previous situations had PoE devices on the other end so PoE extenders where the obvious solution. I also just assumed it would be expensive?

 

 

nztim
3117 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3216526 10-Apr-2024 12:59
Send private message quote this post

bj99:

 

I see the following on the Edimax Business Solution Guide 

 

GP-101ET

 

Complies with IEEE 802.3 at (PoE+) and IEEE 802.3af (PoE) Power over Ethernet.
• Complies with IEEE 802.3/802.3u/802.3ab 10/100/1000Base-T.
• Extends PoE range by an additional 100 meters (328ft.).
• Forwards both Ethernet data and PoE power to a remote device.
• Automatically detects and protects PoE equipment from being damaged by incorrect installation.
Multiple unit daisy-chain installation support.
• Plug-and-Play easy installation with no configuration needed.
• Compact size and wall-mount design.

 

 

This looks like it would work but is a terrible solution, so the device is essentially a two-port switch to reset collision detection for the next 100M plus take power for itself and then pass it on.

 

I would keep the whole 160M passive, active equipment in the mix creates more points of failure.




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

nztim
3117 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3216530 10-Apr-2024 13:04
Send private message quote this post

Paul1977:

 

Hmmm... hadn't really considered fibre as I have zero experience with it since all my previous situations had PoE devices on the other end so PoE extenders where the obvious solution. I also just assumed it would be expensive?

 

 

https://cdlnz.com/MCT-3002SFPDR two of these retail for circa $180each

 

https://cdlnz.com/SFP-WDM-3CI this kit with two modules circa $100each

 

Custom cable circa $7 per meter so $1120 

 

Speak to your friendly CDL reseller. 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



Paul1977

4845 posts

Uber Geek


  #3216532 10-Apr-2024 13:08
Send private message quote this post

nztim:

 

Paul1977:

 

Hmmm... hadn't really considered fibre as I have zero experience with it since all my previous situations had PoE devices on the other end so PoE extenders where the obvious solution. I also just assumed it would be expensive?

 

 

https://cdlnz.com/MCT-3002SFPDR two of these retail for circa $180each

 

https://cdlnz.com/SFP-WDM-3CI this kit with two modules circa $100each

 

Custom cable circa $7 per meter so $1120 

 

Speak to your friendly CDL reseller. 

 

 

Thanks

richms
26749 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3216534 10-Apr-2024 13:18
Send private message quote this post

nztim:

 

https://cdlnz.com/MCT-3002SFPDR two of these retail for circa $180each

 

https://cdlnz.com/SFP-WDM-3CI this kit with two modules circa $100each

 

Custom cable circa $7 per meter so $1120 

 

Speak to your friendly CDL reseller. 

 

 

Bloody hell that's expensive.

 

2 horaco switches off aliex - $80ish each, SM opticals are 16ish each and a 80m SM cable is $80 or so (about $1/m) - And thats for 10 gig optics and managed switch with 2.5 gig on the ethernet ports.

 

A single media converter that is only a gigabit should be no way near that price without any optics in it.




Richard rich.ms

Paul1977

4845 posts

Uber Geek


  #3216536 10-Apr-2024 13:21
Send private message quote this post

nztim:

 

This looks like it would work but is a terrible solution, so the device is essentially a two-port switch to reset collision detection for the next 100M plus take power for itself and then pass it on.

 

I would keep the whole 160M passive, active equipment in the mix creates more points of failure.

 

 

@nztim Is it really that terrible a solution? Other than the potential of the extender failing, are there any other drawbacks? Based on the indictive pricing you put up fiber will be well over twice the cost, so if the only issue is one additional point of failure then I would have thought still worth considering?

SirHumphreyAppleby
2607 posts

Uber Geek


  #3216539 10-Apr-2024 13:23
Send private message quote this post

richms:

 

Bloody hell that's expensive.

 

...

 

A single media converter that is only a gigabit should be no way near that price without any optics in it.

 

 

About $US7 each, including shipping if you supply your own 5V power adaptor (About $US3 more to buy one). I like BiDi modules, which are a little more, but for a printer where gigabit is more than sufficient, you're still looking at only $US15 for a pair.

richms
26749 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3216541 10-Apr-2024 13:28
Send private message quote this post

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

About $US7 each, including shipping if you supply your own 5V power adaptor (About $US3 more to buy one). I like BiDi modules, which are a little more, but for a printer gigabit is more than sufficient, you're still looking at only $US15 for a pair.

 

 

I have not bought any of those, whereas I have just chucked a whole lot of the cheap switches around the place hanging off my unifi aggregation 10 gig switch where I wanted ethernet connected devices, using both DAC and SM duplex fiber and can confirm that they work great other than them forgetting their IP address and DHCP occasionally and going back to default IPs - usually when I reboot other things.

 

They do a cheaper non managed dual 10 gig SFP+ switch and 4 2.5G port switch, but I figured I would get the managed so I could untag for the ethernet ports on a per port basis rather than doing it at the aggergation switch for the camera and NVR's 




Richard rich.ms

bj99
167 posts

Master Geek


  #3216542 10-Apr-2024 13:37
Send private message quote this post

Here is a low cost (USD10.50) on Aliexpress

 

1 in 1 Out POE Repeater Network Extender Outdoor Waterproof 250M Extension One in Two Output 48V Poe Switch IEEE 802.3Af

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005006157610086.html

nztim
3117 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3216544 10-Apr-2024 13:47
Send private message quote this post

richms:

 

Bloody hell that's expensive.

 

2 horaco switches off aliex - $80ish each, SM opticals are 16ish each and a 80m SM cable is $80 or so (about $1/m) - And thats for 10 gig optics and managed switch with 2.5 gig on the ethernet ports.

 

A single media converter that is only a gigabit should be no way near that price without any optics in it.

 

 

I was quoting RRP from CDL, I would never install anything from AliExpress in a commercial environment also that 80M cable will need to be terminated




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

nztim
3117 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3216545 10-Apr-2024 13:49
Send private message quote this post

Paul1977:

 

@nztim Is it really that terrible a solution? Other than the potential of the extender failing, are there any other drawbacks? Based on the indictive pricing you put up fiber will be well over twice the cost, so if the only issue is one additional point of failure then I would have thought still worth considering?

 

 

Nope people just need to be aware of it, and buy a spare so it can be swapped out in a hurry, make sure you switch PoE out is rated sufficiently as well.

 

I would just never do it.




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

One New Zealand Extends 3G Switch-off Date
Posted 11-Apr-2024 08:56

Amazon Echo Hub Review
Posted 10-Apr-2024 18:57

Epson Launches New Versatile A4 Desktop Scanners
Posted 10-Apr-2024 15:31

Motorola Mobility Launches New Android Phones in New Zealand
Posted 10-Apr-2024 14:59

Logitech G Unveils the PRO X 60 Gaming Keyboard
Posted 9-Apr-2024 19:01

Logitech Unveils Signature Slim Keyboard and Combo
Posted 9-Apr-2024 13:33

ExpressVPN Launches Aircove Go Portable Router With Built-in VPN
Posted 26-Mar-2024 21:25

Shure MoveMic Review
Posted 25-Mar-2024 12:47

reMarkable 2 Launches at JB Hi-Fi New Zealand
Posted 20-Mar-2024 08:36

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Posted 19-Mar-2024 11:37

Google Nest Wifi Pro Review
Posted 16-Mar-2024 11:28

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:41

Cricut EasyPress Mini Zen Blue launches at Spotlight New Zealand
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:32

Logitech Introduces MX Brio Webcam
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:24

HP Unveils Broadest Consumer Portfolio of AI-Enhanced Laptops
Posted 3-Mar-2024 18:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 