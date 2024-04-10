I've successfully used PoE extenders like these to run cable lengths over 100m for PoE cameras, but now have a requirement for a network printer (not PoE) to be located about 160m from a switch. Power is available for the switch and power is available for the printer, but there is no ability to access power anywhere in the 160m in between. It's a PoE switch, so can I use a PoE Extender in the middle of the 160m cable run to provide connectivity to this non-PoE printer?
E.g.
PoE switch-----80m cat6----->PoE Extender-----80m CAT6----->Non-PoE Network Printer
Thanks in advance.