I don't have practical experience with cable lengths like this or PoE extenders. If I understand correctly, these PoE extenders don't act as a network switch to relay and potentially tidy up the signal.

Is it practical to test this using a bunch of patch cables joined together or a roll of cable with plugs added to both ends? Dropping the connection speed to 100mbps (or even 10mbps) may result in a more stable connection.

Is this a good application for a fibre optical cable with converters at either end?

On one occasion we have used Ethernet over VDSL adapters successfully to get a low speed connection for printers at the far end of a warehouse. No speed records were set, but they were rock solid. Can't remember the set but it may have been these. Ethernet Over VDSL2 Converter | SnapperNet