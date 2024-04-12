Hi all. I've just set up my new Grandstream GWN7003 router, to replace my default Spark fibre router.

I was able to set up the WAN via the default port 9 so that it shows as state "Connected" (in reassuring green text). Using PPPoE, and all the standard Spark settings as shown here: https://www.spark.co.nz/help/internet/set-up/broadband-settings-for-third-party-modems.html

However, I can't get any ethernet connected devices (currently my Windows desktop and a TP-Link Deco mesh system) to actually access the internet.

When I run ipconfig on my desktop, I see the expected gateway IP address of the router. But it won't resolve any web requests.

All connected devices show up as expected in the web interface, with correct device names and port numbers.

I've tried restarting these devices and also my ONT box and the router.

Is there something I'm missing?

Many thanks!

Tom