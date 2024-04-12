Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Grandstream GWN7003 router connected to Spark, but no connected devices can get internet
#312381 12-Apr-2024 07:58
Hi all. I've just set up my new Grandstream GWN7003 router, to replace my default Spark fibre router.

 

I was able to set up the WAN via the default port 9 so that it shows as state "Connected" (in reassuring green text). Using PPPoE, and all the standard Spark settings as shown here: https://www.spark.co.nz/help/internet/set-up/broadband-settings-for-third-party-modems.html

 

However, I can't get any ethernet connected devices (currently my Windows desktop and a TP-Link Deco mesh system) to actually access the internet.

 

When I run ipconfig on my desktop, I see the expected gateway IP address of the router. But it won't resolve any web requests.

 

All connected devices show up as expected in the web interface, with correct device names and port numbers.

 

I've tried restarting these devices and also my ONT box and the router.

 

Is there something I'm missing?

 

Many thanks!

 

Tom

johno1234
  #3217239 12-Apr-2024 08:42
Got DNS servers setup on the router?

 

 

 
 
 
 

snowfly
  #3217252 12-Apr-2024 09:11
  1. I presume you have a default VLAN setup? (Network Settings > LAN) And when editing that VLAN, the Destination is set to your WAN?
  2. Routing > Policy Routes > Load Balance Pool: check your WAN interface is part of the Default load balance rule
  3. Firewall > Basic Settings > Rules Policy: Check your WAN Group has Outbound Policy = Accept
  4. Maintenance > System Diagnostics > Ping: can your GWN7003 ping an external host?

