FrothingDog

Two routers connected to a single fibre modem?
#312471 19-Apr-2024 17:13
Hi there, 

Currently having issues with a TP-link Deco. 

I have just moved into a house, and when I plug my ethernet into the Deco it causes the Wifi for flatmates PC to slow down and drop bars. (The deco only has one ethernet port, and seems to be quite small and weak?) 

I really prefer to be wired in for gaming, so I am wondering if it is at all possible to plug a new router into the fibre modem. 
Therefore I can be wired into my own system and his Wifi will be free. 

If so, is it a simple process? 

Thanks :) 

  #3220397 19-Apr-2024 17:59
a picture/drawing speaks a thousand words in describing the current network setup so we can understand.

 

You shouldnt have more than one router in any setup unless you know what you are doing.

 

you could buy a small 5 port switch for next to nothing that would give you more LAN ports for the TP-link Deco

 
 
 
 

  #3220406 19-Apr-2024 19:04
You can order a second service on port 2 of the ONT (fibre modem).




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

  #3220426 19-Apr-2024 20:22
Spyware:

 

You can order a second service on port 2 of the ONT (fibre modem).

 

 

Yes, but why would you want to do that?  A normal domestic fibre 300/100 service is more bandwidth than at least four normal people can consume.  Better to sort out the network properly and make good use of the existing connection

