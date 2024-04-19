FrothingDog

Hi there,
Currently having issues with a TP-link Deco.
I have just moved into a house, and when I plug my ethernet into the Deco it causes the Wifi for flatmates PC to slow down and drop bars. (The deco only has one ethernet port, and seems to be quite small and weak?)
I really prefer to be wired in for gaming, so I am wondering if it is at all possible to plug a new router into the fibre modem.
Therefore I can be wired into my own system and his Wifi will be free.
If so, is it a simple process?
Thanks :)