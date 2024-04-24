Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)ONT box, ISP or Router?
freqeteq

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#312525 24-Apr-2024 14:08
Ok, so last month I switched from Slingshot to Contact fiber because of the $300 credit Contact were offering for their power/fiber bundle. With Slingshot I had one of their locked routers but with Contact I'm using my Fritzbox 7490 that I used a couple of years ago when I was with them with no problems at all.

 

Everything was fine with Slingshot, and maybe this is a coincidence I don't know (hence the title), but within days of joining Contact my internet stability started getting progressively worse. Speeds are fine, but I keep losing connection to the ISP. The event log on the router will usually say that the internet connection has been cleared followed by the message "Internet connection has failed. Reason for error: 2 (dhcpv4 no answer on discover)", which I understand means that the router can't talk to the ISP, and the optical light on the ONT box won't be lit up, it usually comes back on after a minute or so. I get a similar error when IPv6 is enabled. 

 

This started off happening a couple of times a day, now it's happening every 10-20 minutes or less. 

 

I contacted Contact and they told me it was my router, and I'm not that computer savvy but I figured if I removed the ethernet cable between the ONT and the router and the Optical light on the ONT was still turning off every 10 minutes or so then I could rule out the router, and sure enough, within 7 minutes of unplugging the ethernet cable the optical light went off and the power light started flashing, then the power light went solid green and a minute later so did the optical light. Watched it a bit longer to see if it happened again, and 10 minutes later exact same thing.

 

The thing is as I said I'm not that computer savvy, so I'm not sure if that's normal behavior when you've removed the ethernet cable from the ONT box or not, hence my question.

 

Do you think this is a problem with my ONT (Model 100), ISP, or could it be the router? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

mrgsm021
1459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3222334 24-Apr-2024 14:21
Have you got another router you could test with to rule out it's the router?

 

If it is still doing the same thing after you unplug your router from the ONT, I'd say the issue is with the ONT, maybe the PSU is failing?

 
 
 
 

freqeteq

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3222340 24-Apr-2024 14:31
Nothing to test it on, unfortunately the Slingshot router is locked. I just bought an Orbi mesh setup that's arriving next week. Now that you mention the power, the power plug that plugs into the ONT has always been very touchy ever since it was first installed, the slightest touch will cause the unit to lose power then you have to wiggle it around get power back, maybe it's a dry joint or something on the power board that's causing it to reset? I'd forgotten about the touchy power plug. 

 

I'm currently on hold with Contact waiting for their faults crowd to talk to me, I was worried about getting Chorus out because of the fee they charge if they don't find anything, but now with the dodgy power connector to the ONT I'll just use that as an excuse to get Chorus to come look at the unit and hopefully they'll fix anything else that might be wrong with it or rule it out as the problem.

cebo
71 posts

Master Geek


  #3222341 24-Apr-2024 14:32
I had a kind-of similar problem recently.  My internet would disconnect - but for hours and days, not minutes.  Tried swapping cables etc but didn't have a modem to swap with.  Eventually we had Chorus come out and they swapped the Ont (model 100) saying it was getting old.  I noticed that they green optical light would be off - same as you.  I reckon get back to your ISP and get Chorus around - might just be time these old model Onts need replacing.



mrgsm021
1459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3222346 24-Apr-2024 14:45
This might help:

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/contact/ont-replacement 

 

 

freqeteq

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3222347 24-Apr-2024 14:45
Yeah I'm going to get Chorus to come have a look. Read a few threads on here about the 100 models failing so it could just be that it's seen better days and needs replacing.

michaelmurfy
meow
13167 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3222360 24-Apr-2024 15:14
Contact have a guide for the Fritz!Box here: https://contact.co.nz/-/media/contact/pdfs/support/byo-modems/third-party-devices/fibre/fritzbox-dhcp-settings.ashx 

 

But really you need to try another router first to rule out a potential problem there otherwise you may be hit with a no fault found fee. I'd recommend factory resetting the Fritz!Box and ensuring it is on the latest firmware then setting it up from scratch using their recommended settings.

 

Edit: Missed the ONT rebooting. Worth getting Chorus to check that out in this case but just ensure it isn't just a dodgy power point or something like that also.




Jvipers2
200 posts

Master Geek


  #3222374 24-Apr-2024 15:24
If it's the ONT, then it has nothing to do with your router. Sadly, you'll still have to convince Contact to arrange someone from Chorus to attend as I remember Chorus doesn't work directly with users.



Bung
6335 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3222376 24-Apr-2024 15:25
freqeteq:  Now that you mention the power, the power plug that plugs into the ONT has always been very touchy ever since it was first installed, the slightest touch will cause the unit to lose power then you have to wiggle it around get power back, maybe it's a dry joint or something on the power board that's causing it to reset? I'd forgotten about the touchy power plug.

 

If by power board you mean the ONT is plugged into a plug in strip of sockets, you know what the problem is. Until you replace it you are wasting time chasing other things.

freqeteq

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3222480 24-Apr-2024 17:18
I mean the power board that is inside the ONT, give me some credit.....

RunningMan
8864 posts

Uber Geek


  #3222502 24-Apr-2024 18:55
freqeteq:[snip] the Optical light on the ONT was still turning off every 10 minutes or so then I could rule out the router, and sure enough, within 7 minutes of unplugging the ethernet cable the optical light went off and the power light started flashing, then the power light went solid green and a minute later so did the optical light. Watched it a bit longer to see if it happened again, and 10 minutes later exact same thing.

 

 

If this is a physical line issue, ISP should be able to see this fairly easily from Chorus diagnostics available to them.

freqeteq

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3223360 27-Apr-2024 14:51
 So it appears to be a problem with where the power plug plugs into the ONT box. I gave it a good hard wiggle around the other day after someone on here mentioned that it could be a power problem, and it hasn't disconnected since, but, you breathe on it and the power goes off. At the moment I've got some putty holding it in place. Obviously a loose connection somewhere on the inside, probably a manufacturing fault because it's been like it since day one. 

 

 

 

Thanks for the replies guys and thanks to the person who mentioned it might be a power issue. 

