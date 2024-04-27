In a bored moment I logged into the UDM and came across this usage by TikTok (happening overnight / this morning). As I happened across it, I don't know if its a one off or regular thing. Any idea what its up to ?
Thats what I naturally assumed, except its mostly downloads...
This is all within 4 seconds - They make lots of pull requests to their multiple servers around the world. I assume to download the videos as you scroll so it's seamless but it is a lot and a lot of requests.
Reminds me of early days of computing swatting TSRs,
and programs that wanted to dial up when they should not.
These days its harder.
Maybe they are using you for cloud storage.
The outgoing activity being when app is fully active and being used so masked ?
Preloading advertising, or something else ?
The 'ghost in the machine' is generating clicks for you, for that extra advertising revenue ?
Fun battery stress test for your mobile device ?
Constant updating also brings the uncertainty of what was downloaded in the first place is not what you end up with over time.
To be secure you do need updates, a catch 22 if trust in updater changes.
I think its stopped now. Roughly 11.40pm to 11.40am. Weird times, though maybe not for overseas time somewhere. Maybe I'll block and see who complains...
Interestingly (or maybe its irrelevant, I dunno), this seems to have happened once before, around 18th April, and then, as now, there's a few messages from the router with messages saying (more or less), 'Multiple devices are using the same IP address:XXX.XXX.X.XX. Please check each device's configuration to ensure none are communicating with a rogue DHCP server.'
i have thousands of DNS requests for tiktok services from about 6pm to 3am most nights, appears to be about 13k entries in the last 26 hours
Example below
2024-04-26 21:14:57 pull-flv-f64-sg01.tiktokcdn.com
2024-04-26 21:14:57 pull-w5-sg01.ttlivecdn.com
2024-04-26 21:14:57 pull-flv-l77-tt02.eu.tiktokcdn.com
2024-04-26 21:14:57 push-rtmp-l77-sg01.tiktokcdn.com
2024-04-26 21:14:57 pull-f5-gcp01.tiktokcdn.com
2024-04-26 21:14:57 pull-flv-f77-va01.fcdn.eu.tiktokcdn.com
2024-04-26 21:14:57 pull-cmaf-f16-tt03.fcdn.us.tiktokcdn.com
2024-04-26 21:14:57 pull-o5-gcp01.tiktokcdn.com
2024-04-26 21:14:57 pull-flv-f1-sg01.tiktokcdn.com
...maybe America isn't quite so paranoid about it as people think then...
Chills:I assume this too - preloading videos for caching or fast loads but you never know.
'Get rid of it.'
I've blocked it and no-ones yet complained, but can't rid of it off other family members phones.
