

Reminds me of early days of computing swatting TSRs,

and programs that wanted to dial up when they should not.

These days its harder.

Maybe they are using you for cloud storage.

The outgoing activity being when app is fully active and being used so masked ?

Preloading advertising, or something else ?

The 'ghost in the machine' is generating clicks for you, for that extra advertising revenue ?

Fun battery stress test for your mobile device ?

Constant updating also brings the uncertainty of what was downloaded in the first place is not what you end up with over time.

To be secure you do need updates, a catch 22 if trust in updater changes.