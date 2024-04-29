https://www.interest.co.nz/technology/127474/fibre-room-sort-out-inside-premises-networks-fast-broadband-era
Mmm the modern equivalent to the old crappy nail the coax to your skirting board installs that sky used to do (still does I guess for people still buying it)
I'm gonna stick to my cheap singlemode ethernet stuff that I am deploying where needed. Inside the wall where I don't see it.
it’s quite a lump that totally harshes your laptop mobility mellow.
Is this copy/paste gone wrong, or is it supposed to mean something?
saf:
Ahmad Saeed from Huawei also gave a talk about this at NZNOG earlier this month
https://youtu.be/Ox_c97vjJ88?t=9422
The article is based on this talk - "was a presentation by Huawei at the recent New Zealand Network Operators Group (NZNOG) conference, which showed how to deploy FTTR in a neat and easy manner."
