Fibre to the room! Just paint fibre optics on your skirting board...
#312575 29-Apr-2024 09:04
https://www.interest.co.nz/technology/127474/fibre-room-sort-out-inside-premises-networks-fast-broadband-era

 

 




The little things make the biggest difference.

Ahmad Saeed from Huawei also gave a talk about this at NZNOG earlier this month

 

https://youtu.be/Ox_c97vjJ88?t=9422 




  #3224088 29-Apr-2024 11:17
Mmm the modern equivalent to the old crappy nail the coax to your skirting board installs that sky used to do (still does I guess for people still buying it)

 

I'm gonna stick to my cheap singlemode ethernet stuff that I am deploying where needed. Inside the wall where I don't see it.




  #3224093 29-Apr-2024 11:27
it's quite a lump that totally harshes your laptop mobility mellow.

 

Is this copy/paste gone wrong, or is it supposed to mean something?



  #3224106 29-Apr-2024 12:17
saf:

 

Ahmad Saeed from Huawei also gave a talk about this at NZNOG earlier this month

 

https://youtu.be/Ox_c97vjJ88?t=9422 

 

 

The article is based on this talk - "was a presentation by Huawei at the recent New Zealand Network Operators Group (NZNOG) conference, which showed how to deploy FTTR in a neat and easy manner."




