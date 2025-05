Morning all.

Have just installed Starlink and am very impressed with performance so far. Have been accepted for WhiteBox connection, so will have some decent stats after that is setup.

My question is: I run a Ubiquiti AP network from a XP switch so have no need of the Starlink router and WiFi.

Can anyone suggest a good quality router (that is easily manageable) that I could use? Only require WAN and single LAN connection.

(used to use an old FritzBox with the old connection)

Regards