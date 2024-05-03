Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Slow Starlink ethernet ?
rd400f

46 posts

Geek


#312636 3-May-2024 11:02
Hi

 

This is my setup.

 

Starlink rectangle dish........Starlink wifi router.......Ethernet adapter........PC running Win10 Pro

 

Issue is slow internet speeds at PC.

 

I can live with the speeds I am getting but I believe I can do better.

 

This is the speed test on my PC

 

 

 

 

When I do the Starlink "advanced" speed test on Samsung S20+   I get this numbers.

 

Device to Router=67 Mbps up  51 Mbps down

 

Router to Internet = 244 Mbps up  52 Mbps down

 

I can understand the "advanced " test on my phone is using the wifi signal and I can live with it.

 

But the PC test is wired straight from Ethernet Adapter to my PC so I would expect it to be even faster than my wifi.

 

Any ideas of where to start looking for my missing speed ?

 

Thanks

 

Richard

hsvhel
1215 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3225942 3-May-2024 11:37
What service are you running?

 

De-prioritized by chance?




rd400f

46 posts

Geek


  #3225953 3-May-2024 11:48
Hi

 

Still on the full plan...going to de-prioritized plan next month.

 

I just did a restart and I seem to have got back the missing speed on the PC.

 

Because i am working from home...rural south island for company in Auckland....I hadn't done a restart in a long time.

 

Will have to see how long it takes before it slows down again.

 

Thanks

 

Richard

 

 

cyril7
9049 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3226021 3-May-2024 12:13
Hi, I would suggest its something wrong at your end, this below is from one of my remote commercial customers, they have several sites and I checked them also, all sites use Starlink via the ethernet adaptor, router in bridge mode to a Mikrotik, which provides Wireguard remote access back to a host in Vultr, this test was taken on a linux box on one of the sites using the CLI test

 

https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/16508c5f-72ed-4907-ab11-3860761536b3

 

Cyril



rd400f

46 posts

Geek


  #3226022 3-May-2024 12:16
Hi

 

Yes I agree but where do I look to find my issue.

 

Thanks

 

Richard

cyril7
9049 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3226025 3-May-2024 12:19
Hi, check my post above, I did add some further comment, but I never use the supplied router, its always in bypass mode, so that could be an issue, but as your phone is getting decent speeds it sounds more like a bad windows TCP stack setting. Try running a Linux Mint Live CD on your laptop and see what you get.

 

Cyril

Silvrav
443 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3226028 3-May-2024 12:23
cyril7:

 

Hi, I would suggest its something wrong at your end, this below is from one of my remote commercial customers, they have several sites and I checked them also, all sites use Starlink via the ethernet adaptor, router in bridge mode to a Mikrotik, which provides Wireguard remote access back to a host in Vultr, this test was taken on a linux box on one of the sites using the CLI test

 

https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/16508c5f-72ed-4907-ab11-3860761536b3

 

Cyril

 

 

 

 

off topic, but any reason you using wireguard vs mikrotik VPN service?

 

 

 

Just added a mikrotik to my starlink network and looking at ways to access remotely

noroad
926 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3226154 3-May-2024 17:35
Change your Ethernet cable



mentalinc
3164 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3226169 3-May-2024 18:25
Boot the windows PC into ubuntu or similar using a live CD.

 

You say "ethernet adapter" is the RJ45 port not on the motherboard?

 

 

 

 




coffeebaron
6195 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3226258 3-May-2024 22:21
I've seen a few faulty Starlink ethernet adaptors, so maybe replace that too.




rd400f

46 posts

Geek


  #3226283 4-May-2024 07:54
Hi

 

Thanks for the reply's.

 

The Ethernet adapter connects the Starlink to my PC...so I have a wired connection not WiFi.

 

I can prove that the Starlink and the adapter are working ok because if I do a restart on my PC I get back up to 

 

200 Mbps straight away.

 

It starts dropping from there and over night with just the speed test page and gmail page open it went from 200 Mbps down to 

 

56 Mbps with no one using the internet at all.

 

I am not comfortable with trying the Linux thing as I live 15 mins from the nearest small town and I need my computer and internet

 

to be up and running for work.

 

If I break it I dont even have an internet connection to try and find out what I have broken.

 

So there is obviously an issue with my Win 10 pro PC but what might it be and how can I test things to narrow the issue dowm

 

Thanks

 

Richard

