Hi

This is my setup.

Starlink rectangle dish........Starlink wifi router.......Ethernet adapter........PC running Win10 Pro

Issue is slow internet speeds at PC.

I can live with the speeds I am getting but I believe I can do better.

This is the speed test on my PC

When I do the Starlink "advanced" speed test on Samsung S20+ I get this numbers.

Device to Router=67 Mbps up 51 Mbps down

Router to Internet = 244 Mbps up 52 Mbps down

I can understand the "advanced " test on my phone is using the wifi signal and I can live with it.

But the PC test is wired straight from Ethernet Adapter to my PC so I would expect it to be even faster than my wifi.

Any ideas of where to start looking for my missing speed ?

Thanks

Richard