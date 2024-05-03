Hi
This is my setup.
Starlink rectangle dish........Starlink wifi router.......Ethernet adapter........PC running Win10 Pro
Issue is slow internet speeds at PC.
I can live with the speeds I am getting but I believe I can do better.
This is the speed test on my PC
When I do the Starlink "advanced" speed test on Samsung S20+ I get this numbers.
Device to Router=67 Mbps up 51 Mbps down
Router to Internet = 244 Mbps up 52 Mbps down
I can understand the "advanced " test on my phone is using the wifi signal and I can live with it.
But the PC test is wired straight from Ethernet Adapter to my PC so I would expect it to be even faster than my wifi.
Any ideas of where to start looking for my missing speed ?
Thanks
Richard