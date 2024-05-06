Just wondering what the best practices are for setting up a printer with Win 11 and a Starlink router (very limited config options).

Our neighbour bought a couple of Win 11 laptops a week ago and was having problems printing (Canon G4010) from one of them. They are using a Starlink gen 1 router. I’m not usually a Windows 11 user and don’t use the Starlink router, so please excuse me if I’ve overlooked something obvious.

Part of the problem may have been that the laptop hadn’t finished its updates, so I waited half an hour for that to complete.

Another issue was that one of the windows printers had the wrong IP address. Normally with a wifi printer I’d fix the IP address, either manually outside the dhcp scope or fix the printers IP in the router. Don’t believe those options are possible with the Starlink router. (Considered trying to pick an address that the SL router probably won’t allocate, but the firmware changes frequently on those routers and who knows what will happen next week)

So in the window’s printer I replaced the Canon's IP address with its hostname. Seemed to work but did have time for much testing.

My main question is why didn’t the printer setup just work? Is fixing the printer’s IP address still recommended, or are there now protocols in use that should sort things automatically (eg mDNS, SNMP, IPP, WSD). What are your general recommendations for Windows 11 printer setup?