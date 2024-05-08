Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Access Point AC Pro - Lost Connection
sfrasernz

227 posts

Master Geek


#312694 8-May-2024 21:57
Hi Team,

 

We had a power cut yesterday and since then (it appears) one of my Unifi Wifi access points stopped accepting clients. 

 

This evening I restarted the AP through the App and now it shows as offline in the Geekzone Community Controller.

 

I have physically disconnected the PoE cable and reconnected to physically reboot. The LED on the AP goes from solid white, to blinking white to a dull blue colour that briefly blinks every 3 seconds or so. It still shows offline.

 

It is pingable on the LAN but I cannot SSH or Telnet to it. It is also discoverable in the Wifiman app. 

 

Can anyone suggest next steps? Thanks

CYaBro
4592 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3228120 8-May-2024 22:38
A hard reset would be the next thing I’d do, with the reset button on the AP.




sfrasernz

227 posts

Master Geek


  #3228134 9-May-2024 07:23
No luck after leaving the AP overnight to settle. 

 

This morning I performed a factory reset on the Kitchen AP and have been trying to adopt back into the console. I've issued the set-inform command twice but after saying "Adopting" for a period it reverts back to having an "Adopt" option. 

 

I then noticed my Garage AP has no clients attached but it would normally have a dozen devices. I pulled the cable on that AP and let it reboot. It now consistently says Offline. 

 

I don't see any Wifi being advertised. Garage AP says offline (despite being powered by PoE) and Kitchen AP says Adopting. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CYaBro
4592 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3228136 9-May-2024 07:29
The APs will stop broadcasting if they can’t ping the gateway, or whatever ip you may have set in the controller settings.
Have you rebooted your router?




sfrasernz

227 posts

Master Geek


  #3228137 9-May-2024 07:35
Thanks for the lead. I went to reboot the Router and noticed there was no link LED on the uplink from the Router to PoE switch. A wiggle and it came back and the AP's have come back online. Will place back in the ceiling and will hopefully get my outside meshed AP to come back. 

sfrasernz

227 posts

Master Geek


  #3228249 9-May-2024 10:38
I spoke too soon. I really don’t know what has changed to cause these issues but as it stands my Kitchen AP reports as Offline despite being connected (and gone through reset and adoption). And my Garage AP reports as Online but without any clients.




AMD X2 5000+ | HVR-2200 | MSI 8500GT Silent | 500GB SATA | Vista Ent. | GB-PVR

bagheera
539 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3228251 9-May-2024 10:43
how old the firmware on the AP, had that sort of issues before with to old firmware for controller

sfrasernz

227 posts

Master Geek


  #3228264 9-May-2024 11:08
These are connected to the geekzone cloud controller. Firmware on the APS are up to date according to the console.




AMD X2 5000+ | HVR-2200 | MSI 8500GT Silent | 500GB SATA | Vista Ent. | GB-PVR

 
 
 
 

sfrasernz

227 posts

Master Geek


  #3228427 9-May-2024 17:26
Just an update to close this out.

 

After spending some more time on this after work I connected my laptop directly to the PoE switch to test the connection. To my surprise there was no IP address being handed out despite a good uplink to the router. Did some more tests and had all sorts of strange behaviour. It would pass traffic with a static IP but only intermittently. 

 

I swapped out the PoE switch for another and everything came back to life. Phew!

 

It was a cheap TPLink 8 port PoE switch if anyone was wondering. Guess that's what I get for buying cheap.

Jase2985
13473 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228437 9-May-2024 18:51
sfrasernz:

 

It was a cheap TPLink 8 port PoE switch if anyone was wondering. Guess that's what I get for buying cheap.

 

 

I wouldn't blame it on it being cheap, there are thousands of them out there and i suspect a really low failure rate. I think you just got unlucky.

Earbanean
956 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3228539 10-May-2024 09:17
Was the switch located in the ceiling?

