Hi Team,

We had a power cut yesterday and since then (it appears) one of my Unifi Wifi access points stopped accepting clients.

This evening I restarted the AP through the App and now it shows as offline in the Geekzone Community Controller.

I have physically disconnected the PoE cable and reconnected to physically reboot. The LED on the AP goes from solid white, to blinking white to a dull blue colour that briefly blinks every 3 seconds or so. It still shows offline.

It is pingable on the LAN but I cannot SSH or Telnet to it. It is also discoverable in the Wifiman app.

Can anyone suggest next steps? Thanks