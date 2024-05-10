cunningdavid

I had the very helpful folks at Prodigi figure this out (as a customer) and provide the configuration here in case it helps anyone.



On the Mircrotik router the mAP2ND is set up with a static IP address:

add address=192.168.1.120 client-id=1:d4:1:1:1:1:1 mac-address=\

D4:01:01:01:01:01 server=defconf

And a second network created for the devices behind the mAP2ND to be on:

add comment="mAP Network" disabled=no distance=1 dst-address=192.168.2.0/24 \

gateway=192.168.1.120 pref-src="" routing-table=main scope=30 \

suppress-hw-offload=no target-scope=10

And here's the mAP2ND configuration itself:

/interface bridge

add name=bridge1

/interface wireless

set [ find default-name=wlan1 ] band=2ghz-b/g/n channel-width=20/40mhz-Ce \

country="new zealand" disabled=no frequency=auto ssid=MYSSID

/interface wireless security-profiles

set [ find default=yes ] authentication-types=wpa2-psk mode=dynamic-keys \

supplicant-identity=MikroTik wpa2-pre-shared-key=MYPASS

/ip hotspot profile

set [ find default=yes ] html-directory=hotspot

/ip pool

add name=dhcp_pool0 ranges=192.168.2.2-192.168.2.254

/ip dhcp-server

add address-pool=dhcp_pool0 disabled=no interface=bridge1 name=dhcp1

/interface bridge port

add bridge=bridge1 interface=ether1

add bridge=bridge1 interface=ether2

/ip neighbor discovery-settings

set discover-interface-list=!dynamic

/ip address

add address=192.168.2.1/24 interface=bridge1 network=192.168.2.0

/ip dhcp-client

add disabled=no interface=wlan1

/ip dhcp-server network

add address=192.168.2.0/24 gateway=192.168.2.1

/system clock

set time-zone-name=Pacific/Auckland

/tool romon

set enabled=yes