cunningdavid

I bought a Mikrotik Routerboard mAP2ND for the purposes of connecting two SIP phones which have ethernet but no wifi to a wifi network.
It's not going as well as I'd hoped, partly because the online resources I can find are not very clear whether they're connecting the ethernet ports to the wifi network (as I want), or the wifi clients to the ethernet network.
Can someone please point me in the right direction? Instructions would be even better if possible! I'm a long time Unix admin, but fairly new to Mikrotik.
Thanks very much in advance.