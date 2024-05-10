cunningdavid

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mikrotik mAP2ND ethernet to wifi
#312707 10-May-2024 14:40
I bought a Mikrotik Routerboard mAP2ND for the purposes of connecting two SIP phones which have ethernet but no wifi to a wifi network.

It's not going as well as I'd hoped, partly because the online resources I can find are not very clear whether they're connecting the ethernet ports to the wifi network (as I want), or the wifi clients to the ethernet network.

Can someone please point me in the right direction? Instructions would be even better if possible! I'm a long time Unix admin, but fairly new to Mikrotik.

Thanks very much in advance.

  #3255473 2-Jul-2024 11:55
I had the very helpful folks at Prodigi figure this out (as a customer) and provide the configuration here in case it helps anyone.

 


On the Mircrotik router the mAP2ND is set up with a static IP address:

 

add address=192.168.1.120 client-id=1:d4:1:1:1:1:1 mac-address=\

 

D4:01:01:01:01:01 server=defconf

 

 

 

And a second network created for the devices behind the mAP2ND to be on:

 

add comment="mAP Network" disabled=no distance=1 dst-address=192.168.2.0/24 \

 

gateway=192.168.1.120 pref-src="" routing-table=main scope=30 \

 

suppress-hw-offload=no target-scope=10

 

 

 

And here's the mAP2ND configuration itself:

 

/interface bridge

 

add name=bridge1

 

/interface wireless

 

set [ find default-name=wlan1 ] band=2ghz-b/g/n channel-width=20/40mhz-Ce \

 

country="new zealand" disabled=no frequency=auto ssid=MYSSID

 

/interface wireless security-profiles

 

set [ find default=yes ] authentication-types=wpa2-psk mode=dynamic-keys \

 

supplicant-identity=MikroTik wpa2-pre-shared-key=MYPASS

 

/ip hotspot profile

 

set [ find default=yes ] html-directory=hotspot

 

/ip pool

 

add name=dhcp_pool0 ranges=192.168.2.2-192.168.2.254

 

/ip dhcp-server

 

add address-pool=dhcp_pool0 disabled=no interface=bridge1 name=dhcp1

 

/interface bridge port

 

add bridge=bridge1 interface=ether1

 

add bridge=bridge1 interface=ether2

 

/ip neighbor discovery-settings

 

set discover-interface-list=!dynamic

 

/ip address

 

add address=192.168.2.1/24 interface=bridge1 network=192.168.2.0

 

/ip dhcp-client

 

add disabled=no interface=wlan1

 

/ip dhcp-server network

 

add address=192.168.2.0/24 gateway=192.168.2.1

 

/system clock

 

set time-zone-name=Pacific/Auckland

 

/tool romon

 

set enabled=yes

