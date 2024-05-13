Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Luxul AP assistance
nzlowie

21 posts

Geek


#312738 13-May-2024 17:04
Send private message

Hi team, I went looking for my old faithful IT help page Press F1 and it's no more.... Hopefully the same helpful people are here!

 

I'm looking for a bit of help with my wifi setup. In the wifes craft room I have my ISP supplied router that feeds a Luxul wifi repeater, down stairs I have a Luxul AP. If I connect in the craft room which is on the 5ghz network I get around 250-300 Mbps, when I go down stairs the phone transfers to the stronger network on the AP, this says its on 2.4ghz. When I run the speed test on that is only around 10-15 Mbps.

 

Is there a way I can speed up the AP? Is 2.4ghz only good for 10-15 Mbps? 

 

Can I run any AP on the Luxul output? (Network cable runs from the Luxul repeater downstairs to the Luxul AP)

 

Appreciate any assistance with this one and hope its my new goto for tech help!

 

 

 

Cheers Dave

 

 

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79411 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229876 13-May-2024 17:07
Send private message

I don't know about these, so... Are these repeaters or mesh systems?

 

Repeaters are bad as they usually cause congestion and will reduce your speeds. Also repeaters will be sharing the bandwidth with your traffic so expect to have less than half of the speed from the original AP.

 

Mesh systems are smarter and usually have a different band as backhaul to move data traffic from one node to another. You will always get better results if the backhaul is over Ethernet though.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 



Lias
5599 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229913 13-May-2024 18:53
Send private message

nzlowie:

 

Network cable runs from the Luxul repeater downstairs to the Luxul AP

 

 

So the AP is connected to the repeater via ethernet, but is the repeater connected to the router via ethernet? If so that would be.. not ideal... but wouldn't explain your particular issue.

 

Secondly for the 2.4ghz, look up the specs for whatever model of AP you have, and see what standards it supports. Those speeds sound like it could only be supporting 802.11b/g

 

Lastly, in general I'd say yes any AP should work, but with a giant caveat. I've never heard of that brand and a quick google looks like they mostly exist in the audiophile and commercial audio market, and companies in that space are notorious for all sorts of weird proprietary crap and selling bridges to suckers.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

nzlowie

21 posts

Geek


  #3229941 13-May-2024 19:37
Send private message

Thanks team, yea the AP was supplied by an AV installer. I've just replaced the Luxul AP with an TP extender I had laying around. Better, faster. Issue now is my chromecast is on a different network. If I rename the TP extender ssid to the name and password of the old AP do you think the Chromecast will then recognise it?
Thanks



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79411 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3229949 13-May-2024 20:02
Send private message

It should recognise.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Lias
5599 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3230037 13-May-2024 23:31
Send private message

FWIW my solution (others may disagree) would be ditching both extenders and the existing AP, buy a couple of new prosumer enterprisey type AP's (Unifi, Grandstream, etc), get ethernet run from the ISP router to the places you want APs, connect them up and bob's your aunty.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

nzlowie

21 posts

Geek


  #3230749 15-May-2024 13:35
Send private message

Ok team, starting to get my head around this setup.

 

I have lots of unrequired network cables that go to the switch that also feeds the AP. May even be able to remove the switch altogether after disconnecting these unused cables.

 

I'm really confused now as I can't find the connection from the Chorus fibre box to the Huawai ISP supplied router...... 

 

The ISP router must have the wifi disabled as it doesn't show as an available connection option. If I could figure out how to turn this back on I may take this out of the mix and just use the hub function to feed my AP.

 

Or.... I may have it all wrong! As mentioned at the start of this cry for help the way I understand this set up the Chorus fibre box supplies the ISP provided wifi router. This would be a standard install but mine has the Luxul wifi router connected, so thats what my devices see.

 

Have I missed something? I know my explanation probably isn't the best so I appoligise if I've just confused you. 

 

Dave

Lias
5599 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3230753 15-May-2024 13:58
Send private message

So generally you'd have a standard ethernet cable from the ONT (Chorus box) to the WAN port of  ISP supplied router, and then other things plugged into the LAN port(s) of the router, like switches, AP's, devices, etc (presumably with more things daisy chained off the switch if you have one)

 

Pictures might be in order? Also depending on where in NZ you are there's quite often a GZ'er who's willing to come over and help in exchange for beer.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
nzlowie

21 posts

Geek


  #3230862 15-May-2024 17:11
Send private message

Thanks 

 

When I run the speed test app on my phone next to the router it shows 250-300Mbps and runs quick as. My main PC in the same room shows low signal strength and only runs at ~10Mps so i think its connecting to the AP which is in another room. I can't see any other possible wifi connections?

 

The speed test app I have shows all available connections. 

 

I'm in Kawerau if anyone's keen to help....

 

Cheers Dave

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79411 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3230865 15-May-2024 17:24
Send private message

What kind of computer is your main PC?

 

Is it a desktop? If yes, what wireless adapter are you using (USB, PCIe)? Which of 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax does it support? 

 

Do you have the latest drivers installed for it?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

nzlowie

21 posts

Geek


  #3230870 15-May-2024 17:42
Send private message

It's an older Asus all in one running windows 8.?
I went to the network adaptor and had it search for updates but said it was all up to date .

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79411 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3230943 15-May-2024 20:02
Send private message

Do you know the exact model? Or if you look at Device Manager, what's the wireless adapter?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

nzlowie

21 posts

Geek


  #3231096 16-May-2024 08:55
Send private message

I'll have a look tonight and report back. Just seems strange that this PC can only see the one available wifi connection yet my phone right next to it can see several...

 

Maybe time (or an excuse!) to buy a new PC.... 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79411 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3231099 16-May-2024 09:02
Send private message

If it's an old all-in-one ASUS running Windows 8, which was release in 2012, I'd say your PC is the problem, not your network. It probably can only see 2.4 GHz 802.11 b/g.

 

Similarly I'd say the Luxul AP is probably not well suited either.

 

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 