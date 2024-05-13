Hi team, I went looking for my old faithful IT help page Press F1 and it's no more.... Hopefully the same helpful people are here!

I'm looking for a bit of help with my wifi setup. In the wifes craft room I have my ISP supplied router that feeds a Luxul wifi repeater, down stairs I have a Luxul AP. If I connect in the craft room which is on the 5ghz network I get around 250-300 Mbps, when I go down stairs the phone transfers to the stronger network on the AP, this says its on 2.4ghz. When I run the speed test on that is only around 10-15 Mbps.

Is there a way I can speed up the AP? Is 2.4ghz only good for 10-15 Mbps?

Can I run any AP on the Luxul output? (Network cable runs from the Luxul repeater downstairs to the Luxul AP)

Appreciate any assistance with this one and hope its my new goto for tech help!

Cheers Dave