Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)EdgeRouter-4 + UAP-Pro, setting up a multi vlan PPPoE + VPN Client
chadwizard

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#312766 15-May-2024 16:43
Send private message

Hi All,

 

I have setup my router to be an OpenVPN client connecting to a VPS in the USA.

 

I have my internal LAN configured with an additional VLAN, which is intended to be used purely to access the VPN via my WiFi Access Point.

 

Essentially I want to have a WiFi Network setup, which I have named the SSID 'The LAN of the Free', in order to connect a Roku (Eventually if this ever works) and watch great channels, like C-Span. I'm tagging that Network as VLAN 666.

 

I have setup Policy Based routes, in order to assign different interface routes to each of my Subnets, I've created DHCP, NAT, and everything I think I might need, but something is going terribly wrong.

 

My problem is, that when I enable my VPN Interface, it connects and then only Ethernet Clients work. My WiFi Connections can no longer access the internet.

 

I wonder if perhaps my Switch is not VLAN Aware, it's a tl-sg1024. So currently the Access point is connected to a switch, and that switch is connected to ETH1 on the ER-4 Router.

 

 

 

My two questions are.

 

     

  1. Is anything wrong with my config below? 
  2. How can I modify my config so I can plug my access point into my unused ETH2 Interface?

 

 

 

Thanks in advance

 

 

 

 

 

Config:

 

 

 

firewall {
    all-ping enable
    broadcast-ping disable
    ipv6-receive-redirects disable
    ipv6-src-route disable
    ip-src-route disable
    log-martians enable
    modify PBR {
        rule 10 {
            action modify
            description mainNetwork
            modify {
                table 1
            }
            source {
                address 192.168.2.0/24
            }
        }
        rule 20 {
            action modify
            description usaNetwork
            modify {
                table 2
            }
            source {
                address 192.168.10.0/24
            }
        }
    }
    name WAN_IN {
        default-action drop
        description "WAN to internal"
        rule 10 {
            action accept
            description "Allow established/related"
            state {
                established enable
                related enable
            }
        }
        rule 20 {
            action drop
            description "Drop invalid state"
            state {
                invalid enable
            }
        }
    }
    name WAN_LOCAL {
        default-action drop
        description "WAN to router"
        rule 10 {
            action accept
            description "Allow established/related"
            state {
                established enable
                related enable
            }
        }
        rule 20 {
            action drop
            description "Drop invalid state"
            state {
                invalid enable
            }
        }
        rule 30 {
            action accept
            description ike
            destination {
                port 500
            }
            log disable
            protocol udp
        }
        rule 40 {
            action accept
            description esp
            log disable
            protocol esp
        }
        rule 50 {
            action accept
            description nat-t
            destination {
                port 4500
            }
            log disable
            protocol udp
        }
        rule 60 {
            action accept
            description l2tp
            destination {
                port 1701
            }
            ipsec {
                match-ipsec
            }
            log disable
            protocol udp
        }
    }
    options {
        mss-clamp {
            mss 1412
        }
    }
    receive-redirects disable
    send-redirects enable
    source-validation disable
    syn-cookies enable
}
interfaces {
    ethernet eth0 {
        description "Internet (PPPoE)"
        duplex auto
        pppoe 0 {
            default-route auto
            firewall {
                in {
                    name WAN_IN
                }
                local {
                    name WAN_LOCAL
                }
            }
            mtu 1492
            name-server auto
            password     <-- scrubbed -->
            user-id     <-- scrubbed -->
        }
        speed auto
    }
    ethernet eth1 {
        address 192.168.2.1/24
        description Local
        duplex auto
        firewall {
            in {
                modify PBR
            }
        }
        speed auto
        vif 666 {
            address 192.168.10.1/24
            description DBNZ_VLAN
            firewall {
                in {
                    modify PBR
                }
            }
        }
    }
    ethernet eth2 {                                           <-- Un-used
        address 192.168.3.1/24
        description "Local 2"
        duplex auto
        speed auto
    }
    ethernet eth3 {
        duplex auto
        speed auto
    }
    loopback lo {
    }
    openvpn vtun0 {
        config-file <-- scrubbed -->
        disable
    }
}
protocols {
    static {
        interface-route 0.0.0.0/0 {
            next-hop-interface pppoe0 {
            }
        }
        table 1 {
            interface-route 0.0.0.0/0 {
                next-hop-interface pppoe0 {
                }
            }
        }
        table 2 {
            interface-route 0.0.0.0/0 {
                next-hop-interface vtun0 {
                }
            }
        }
    }
}
service {
    dhcp-server {
        disabled false
        hostfile-update disable
        shared-network-name DNBZ_DHCP {
            authoritative disable
            subnet 192.168.10.0/24 {
                default-router 192.168.10.1
                dns-server 8.8.8.8
                lease 86400
                start 192.168.10.2 {
                    stop 192.168.10.99
                }
            }
        }
        shared-network-name LAN1 {
            authoritative enable
            subnet 192.168.2.0/24 {
                default-router 192.168.2.1
                dns-server 192.168.2.1
                lease 86400
                start 192.168.2.38 {
                    stop 192.168.2.99
                }
            }
        }
        shared-network-name LAN2 {
            authoritative enable
            disable
            subnet 192.168.3.0/24 {
                default-router 192.168.3.1
                dns-server 192.168.3.1
                lease 86400
                start 192.168.3.38 {
                    stop 192.168.3.243
                }
            }
        }
        static-arp disable
        use-dnsmasq disable
    }
    dns {
       <-- scrubbed -->
    }
    gui {
        <-- scrubbed -->
    }
    nat {
        rule 5000 {
            description "DBNZ VPN"
            log disable
            outbound-interface vtun0
            protocol all
            source {
                address 192.168.10.0/24
                group {
                }
            }
            type masquerade
        }
        rule 5001 {
            description "masquerade for WAN"
            log disable
            outbound-interface pppoe0
            protocol all
            source {
                address 192.168.2.0/24
            }
            type masquerade
        }
    }
    ssh {
        port 22
        protocol-version v2
    }
    unms {
    }
}
system {
    <-- scrubbed -->
}
vpn {
    ipsec {
        allow-access-to-local-interface disable
        auto-firewall-nat-exclude enable
    }
    l2tp {
        <-- I have an inbound l2tp connection if that matters -->
    }
}

Create new topic
chadwizard

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3234313 24-May-2024 14:45
Send private message

So I bought a VLAN aware switch, which has resolved my issues :)

 

 

 

In case anyone else happens to find this thread, I did also have to configure DNS forwarding for some unknown reason. My router wouldn't process DNS correctly for some weird reason.

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/HomeNetworking/comments/2xeqba/noob_hereedgerouter_lite_router_and_dns_issues/

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 