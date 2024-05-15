chadwizard

Hi All,

I have setup my router to be an OpenVPN client connecting to a VPS in the USA.

I have my internal LAN configured with an additional VLAN, which is intended to be used purely to access the VPN via my WiFi Access Point.

Essentially I want to have a WiFi Network setup, which I have named the SSID 'The LAN of the Free', in order to connect a Roku (Eventually if this ever works) and watch great channels, like C-Span. I'm tagging that Network as VLAN 666.

I have setup Policy Based routes, in order to assign different interface routes to each of my Subnets, I've created DHCP, NAT, and everything I think I might need, but something is going terribly wrong.

My problem is, that when I enable my VPN Interface, it connects and then only Ethernet Clients work. My WiFi Connections can no longer access the internet.

I wonder if perhaps my Switch is not VLAN Aware, it's a tl-sg1024. So currently the Access point is connected to a switch, and that switch is connected to ETH1 on the ER-4 Router.

My two questions are.

Is anything wrong with my config below? How can I modify my config so I can plug my access point into my unused ETH2 Interface?

Thanks in advance

Config:

firewall {

all-ping enable

broadcast-ping disable

ipv6-receive-redirects disable

ipv6-src-route disable

ip-src-route disable

log-martians enable

modify PBR {

rule 10 {

action modify

description mainNetwork

modify {

table 1

}

source {

address 192.168.2.0/24

}

}

rule 20 {

action modify

description usaNetwork

modify {

table 2

}

source {

address 192.168.10.0/24

}

}

}

name WAN_IN {

default-action drop

description "WAN to internal"

rule 10 {

action accept

description "Allow established/related"

state {

established enable

related enable

}

}

rule 20 {

action drop

description "Drop invalid state"

state {

invalid enable

}

}

}

name WAN_LOCAL {

default-action drop

description "WAN to router"

rule 10 {

action accept

description "Allow established/related"

state {

established enable

related enable

}

}

rule 20 {

action drop

description "Drop invalid state"

state {

invalid enable

}

}

rule 30 {

action accept

description ike

destination {

port 500

}

log disable

protocol udp

}

rule 40 {

action accept

description esp

log disable

protocol esp

}

rule 50 {

action accept

description nat-t

destination {

port 4500

}

log disable

protocol udp

}

rule 60 {

action accept

description l2tp

destination {

port 1701

}

ipsec {

match-ipsec

}

log disable

protocol udp

}

}

options {

mss-clamp {

mss 1412

}

}

receive-redirects disable

send-redirects enable

source-validation disable

syn-cookies enable

}

interfaces {

ethernet eth0 {

description "Internet (PPPoE)"

duplex auto

pppoe 0 {

default-route auto

firewall {

in {

name WAN_IN

}

local {

name WAN_LOCAL

}

}

mtu 1492

name-server auto

password <-- scrubbed -->

user-id <-- scrubbed -->

}

speed auto

}

ethernet eth1 {

address 192.168.2.1/24

description Local

duplex auto

firewall {

in {

modify PBR

}

}

speed auto

vif 666 {

address 192.168.10.1/24

description DBNZ_VLAN

firewall {

in {

modify PBR

}

}

}

}

ethernet eth2 { <-- Un-used

address 192.168.3.1/24

description "Local 2"

duplex auto

speed auto

}

ethernet eth3 {

duplex auto

speed auto

}

loopback lo {

}

openvpn vtun0 {

config-file <-- scrubbed -->

disable

}

}

protocols {

static {

interface-route 0.0.0.0/0 {

next-hop-interface pppoe0 {

}

}

table 1 {

interface-route 0.0.0.0/0 {

next-hop-interface pppoe0 {

}

}

}

table 2 {

interface-route 0.0.0.0/0 {

next-hop-interface vtun0 {

}

}

}

}

}

service {

dhcp-server {

disabled false

hostfile-update disable

shared-network-name DNBZ_DHCP {

authoritative disable

subnet 192.168.10.0/24 {

default-router 192.168.10.1

dns-server 8.8.8.8

lease 86400

start 192.168.10.2 {

stop 192.168.10.99

}

}

}

shared-network-name LAN1 {

authoritative enable

subnet 192.168.2.0/24 {

default-router 192.168.2.1

dns-server 192.168.2.1

lease 86400

start 192.168.2.38 {

stop 192.168.2.99

}

}

}

shared-network-name LAN2 {

authoritative enable

disable

subnet 192.168.3.0/24 {

default-router 192.168.3.1

dns-server 192.168.3.1

lease 86400

start 192.168.3.38 {

stop 192.168.3.243

}

}

}

static-arp disable

use-dnsmasq disable

}

dns {

<-- scrubbed -->

}

gui {

<-- scrubbed -->

}

nat {

rule 5000 {

description "DBNZ VPN"

log disable

outbound-interface vtun0

protocol all

source {

address 192.168.10.0/24

group {

}

}

type masquerade

}

rule 5001 {

description "masquerade for WAN"

log disable

outbound-interface pppoe0

protocol all

source {

address 192.168.2.0/24

}

type masquerade

}

}

ssh {

port 22

protocol-version v2

}

unms {

}

}

system {

<-- scrubbed -->

}

vpn {

ipsec {

allow-access-to-local-interface disable

auto-firewall-nat-exclude enable

}

l2tp {

<-- I have an inbound l2tp connection if that matters -->

}

}