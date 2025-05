I had couple of Xiaomi AX6000 routers also purchased from Ali, but I used them as mesh nodes in AP mode and not the actual router, knowing the Chinese versions do not support VLAN tagging.

On the Mi Home app, I had to set my region to China in order for the app to 'discover' the router, so maybe you want to try that if you haven't already? Also you should be able to access the router UI via Ethernet with the correct default IP address.

Also what ISP are you with? I doubt you'd be able to use BE7000 as the router, i.e. plugging directly into the ONT, unless your ISP does not need VLAN tagging on the WAN port.

However, you could still use it in AP mode for WiFi only, assuming you can get the router to connect to the app.

Good luck and hope you get it going.