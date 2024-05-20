Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is anyone able to recognise the equipment in this photo and tell me what it is?
#312817 20-May-2024 14:55
I am trying to work out what setup the previous owners of my house were using for internet. Can anyone tell me what equipment is in the photo especially the black box? 

 

 1 | 2
  #3232717 20-May-2024 14:59
One NZ HFC cable modem

 

Technicolor TC4400

 
 
 
 

  #3232718 20-May-2024 15:01
I'm guessing HFC Cable https://one.nz/broadband/ultra-fast-hfc/

 

Only supplied by One NZ and only in a few areas.

  #3232735 20-May-2024 16:05
yitz:

 

One NZ HFC cable modem

 

Technicolor TC4400

 

 

 

 

djtOtago:

 

I'm guessing HFC Cable https://one.nz/broadband/ultra-fast-hfc/

 

Edit.
Only supplied by One NZ and only in a few areas.

 

 

 

 

I had thought that, but the previous owner told me they were with Spark. Could it be VDSL?



  #3232739 20-May-2024 16:26
Maybe the white Huawei was the Spark service with 4G/5G FWA used by previous owner and the HFC (the black box) was the owner previous to that?

  #3232743 20-May-2024 16:42
mcarans:

 

I had thought that, but the previous owner told me they were with Spark. Could it be VDSL?

 

 

 

 

It's not VDSL. The previous owner might have misunderstood and thought you asked about their cell phone service provider. 

 

What lights are on, on both the black and white boxes?

 

Does the yellow cable plug into the socket labeled WAN on the white box?

 

Did the previous owners give you the wifi password?




  #3232744 20-May-2024 16:43
mcarans:

 

I had thought that, but the previous owner told me they were with Spark. Could it be VDSL?

 

 

Nope,

 

VDSL is a copper product that arrives in a twister pair of thin wires, not a great big fat Coax with F connectors 

  #3232746 20-May-2024 16:51
Definitely Cable ONE NZ use that type of router too




  #3232747 20-May-2024 16:53
That black box could be coax to ethernet converter and the modem looks to be 4G wireless?

  #3232749 20-May-2024 16:59
A coax to ethernet is only needed for HFC. 

 

As mentioned above, it looks like it came with the house. The previous owner used another provider but kept the box there. Possibly didn't even know who to call to remove it. 




  #3232751 20-May-2024 17:02
freitasm:

 

A coax to ethernet is only needed for HFC. 

 

As mentioned above, it looks like it came with the house. The previous owner used another provider but kept the box there. Possibly didn't even know who to call to remove it. 

 

 

 

 

If it is HFC, the strange thing is if I go to the One NZ website and enter the address, HFC is not shown as an option. (I used HFC at my previous house so am familiar with it).

  #3232755 20-May-2024 17:11
I thought the photo was of the previous setup.
The white modem looks to be wireless 4g and they are using a coax converter to get wired internet to somwhere else in the house.

  #3232757 20-May-2024 17:16
TOBE: I thought the photo was of the previous setup.
The white modem looks to be wireless 4g and they are using a coax converter to get wired internet to somwhere else in the house.

 

Aha, this sounds promising. There are ethernet sockets throughout the house and I have not been able to find a central distribution point. The former owners tell me all the ethernet sockets are working but I can't work out what they connect to. Is it possible for a coax socket to be connected to all the ethernet sockets?

  #3232768 20-May-2024 18:21
Not without another coax converter.  If there was ethernet it would have made more sense to use those with a wireless router.

 

But the coax and ethernet should/could terminate in a central hub. The garage would be my first investigation point.

  #3232771 20-May-2024 18:34
Hi can you photo the specifics of the black coax modem, it looks like a One NZ technicolor but we may be wrong and it's a simple P2P ethernet over coax extender as others have suggested.

Cyril

  #3232788 20-May-2024 19:25
mcarans: ... There are ethernet sockets throughout the house and I have not been able to find a central distribution point. The former owners tell me all the ethernet sockets are working but I can't work out what they connect to. ...

 

The white box is definitely a FWA / RBI modem.

 

Disconnect the yellow cable & see if the other Ethernet ports throughout the house loose their internet connectivity?

 

Garage, office, Harry Potter type cupboard under the stairs of a HWC cabinet are likely places for the central Coax connection. If you are unlucky, it might even be in the roof.




