ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Router dn8245v - disable wifi switch?
Hi,

 

I've just talked mother through swapping out her dead router (hg253s v2) with a dn8245v (shipped by ISP Lightwire).

 

It was a difficult over the phone job, but we got there in the end.

 

My only query is : the old router had a wee switch on the side which disabled wifi. I setup Unifi APs a couple of years ago so its not needed.

 

The new router apparently has a similar switch labelled WPS/WIFI.

 

I asked mum to press that switch, and she says she did, but the WLAN light on the front did not go off.

 

Did she maybe not press it hard enough or is that not the purpose of that switch?

 

I've left it enabled for now, her pc and ipad are working so she is happy, but I'd like to tidy that up next time I visit.

 

 




It  is a long button on the left side (looking from the front) I believe WPS is on one side and Wi-Fi is on the other,  if she pressed the Wi-Fi side with a firm press the WLAN light should turn off. If that still doesn't work, when you are there you can just log into the interface and disable it there.

 
 
 
 

thx @chills I shall check that switch this weekend.

 

 




My next question would be: has the ISP replaced the hg253s v2 with a same, worse or better router in the dn8245v?




