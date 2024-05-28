Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Many Networks, One Printer
#314912 28-May-2024 18:21
Trying to figure the easiest way to have a single printer shared by 3 or 4 organisations all located on the same building level.

 

At the moment they all use one of the organisation's network to a dedicated PC acting as a print server using PaperCut software.

 

This is bad having all the individual networks possibly being able to interact with each other, so looking to separate them.

 

With ignorance of such networking matters my thought was having each of the 4 routers being fed into a switch, and the switch cabled to the PC/print server .... would that actually work for any of them to print but keep each network isolated from the others?

 

Any other thoughts without the expense and oversight of a managed switch?

 

Tks.

clinty
  #3241914 28-May-2024 18:29
An Email address

Paper Cut can do Email to Print

https://www.papercut.com/help/manuals/ng-mf/applicationserver/mobile-email-to-print/

Clint

 
 
 
 

Rickles

  #3241942 28-May-2024 19:21
@clinty ... thanks, I saw that on PaperCut site, but apart from the organisations having to 'learn' about the email process, the printer owners (it's leased) require the server PC for access to statistics for billing purposes. 

 

The server currently records each organisation's printing usage so that billing can be apportioned to each one.

cyril7
  #3241951 28-May-2024 19:38
Hi this is not hard, message me if you want a simple router/firewall configured to achieve what you are after.

Cyril

