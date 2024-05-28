Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)TP-Link HX510 (NZC) firmware/mDNS
#314915 28-May-2024 20:21
A friend has moved to Contact which supplied him with a TP-Link HX510(NZC). It seems ok for basic functionality, however, he's having issues getting Apple HomeKit working through it (HomeKit devices can't find the Apple TV and vice versa) which I assume is most likely a mDNS/bonjour issue on the router since everything worked fine on a frtizbox prior to the change. Unfortunately, there are zero config options related to this. My friend did attempt giving TP-Link a call but they weren't much help and just directed them to Apple. There also seems to be very little info related to this router with TP-Link only having documents and firmware related to it on their US site. I thought I'd try find a firmware upgrade for it but the only option is what's provided on the US site but I'm hesitant to chuck that on an NZ specific model.

 

It's been ages since I've dealt with consumer routers so my bias is to ditch it and switch him to something more capable but I thought I'd check here if anyone has any knowledge on this model, whether others have it working fine with Apple HomeKit and if there's any firmware upgrades available for it (doesn't look like DD-WRT supports it either) that I might be able to try to see if I can help resolve the issue.




  #3241969 28-May-2024 20:26
Pretty unlikely it's blocking it unless it's across different subnets.

 
 
 
 

  #3241971 28-May-2024 20:31
It's all one subnet but I can't think of what else might be causing the issue. My hunch is that it's doing something weird between the ethernet and wifi devices that was upsetting mDNS but the problem happens if everything (phone, Apple TV and HomeKit device) is all on the same Wifi network as well.




  #3243805 2-Jun-2024 17:38
As an update, I had a Mikrotik router laying around that I swapped I took around to my friends and swapped out the TP-Link. HomeKit immediately started working so it's definitely something weird that the router is doing. Given the lack of options on it, it would appear that the only option is going to be replacing it...




