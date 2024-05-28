A friend has moved to Contact which supplied him with a TP-Link HX510(NZC). It seems ok for basic functionality, however, he's having issues getting Apple HomeKit working through it (HomeKit devices can't find the Apple TV and vice versa) which I assume is most likely a mDNS/bonjour issue on the router since everything worked fine on a frtizbox prior to the change. Unfortunately, there are zero config options related to this. My friend did attempt giving TP-Link a call but they weren't much help and just directed them to Apple. There also seems to be very little info related to this router with TP-Link only having documents and firmware related to it on their US site. I thought I'd try find a firmware upgrade for it but the only option is what's provided on the US site but I'm hesitant to chuck that on an NZ specific model.

It's been ages since I've dealt with consumer routers so my bias is to ditch it and switch him to something more capable but I thought I'd check here if anyone has any knowledge on this model, whether others have it working fine with Apple HomeKit and if there's any firmware upgrades available for it (doesn't look like DD-WRT supports it either) that I might be able to try to see if I can help resolve the issue.