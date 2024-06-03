turtleattacks:

Hi team,



We are taking over the tenancy of an old house that's about 140sqm that will have about clinic 7 rooms, plus a kitchen and a waiting room.

I am looking to connect up a 300MB fibre connection but what are our wireless options?

I was thinking about running 2x wireless routers from the ONT/fibre router but was wondering if there's a better option such as mesh networks. We will be able to run CAT5 through the ceiling.

The internet would need to go out of one of the clinic rooms as it's where the ONT is located.



I know that 2degrees is giving away an Orbi Wifi 6 - would this be suitable?



Thanks in advance.