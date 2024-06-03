turtleattacks:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Networking a 140sqm clinic with multiple rooms.
#314966 3-Jun-2024 17:52
Hi team, 

We are taking over the tenancy of an old house that's about 140sqm that will have about clinic 7 rooms, plus a kitchen and a waiting room.

 

I am looking to connect up a 300MB fibre connection but what are our wireless options? 

 

I was thinking about running 2x wireless routers from the ONT/fibre router but was wondering if there's a better option such as mesh networks. We will be able to run CAT5 through the ceiling. 

 

The internet would need to go out of one of the clinic rooms as it's where the ONT is located. 

I know that 2degrees is giving away an Orbi Wifi 6 - would this be suitable?

 


Thanks in advance. 

  #3244116 3-Jun-2024 17:59
Shifting the ONT to a secure location, i.e., lock up cabinet, would be more professional. Data cable back to that location.




  #3244123 3-Jun-2024 18:27
Spyware:

Shifting the ONT to a secure location, i.e., lock up cabinet, would be more professional. Data cable back to that location.



Can we move the ONT without a Chorus visit?

  #3244130 3-Jun-2024 20:11
If it’s for a clinic / business just get somebody to come in and help you out. Plenty of people on here who can do so + then the job is done properly. 




  #3244131 3-Jun-2024 20:17
Ideally you will want all computers hardwired to the network. Also I'd suggest installing a business grade router with failover - i.e. what happens if your internet goes down? You can use something like a Draytek LTE router for this, or Draytek dual WAN and have Starlink as a failover.

 

Approx where is the clinic located?

 

 




  #3244132 3-Jun-2024 20:23
+1 to get someone in, you've mentioned clinic, so are you dealing with patient data? Are you doing all you can to keep that safe by using consumer grade equipment?

  #3244135 3-Jun-2024 20:41
coffeebaron:

 

Ideally you will want all computers hardwired to the network. Also I'd suggest installing a business grade router with failover - i.e. what happens if your internet goes down? You can use something like a Draytek LTE router for this, or Draytek dual WAN and have Starlink as a failover.

 

Approx where is the clinic located?

 

 

 

 

Unfortunately mobile coverage there is very rubbish. Tested on Spark and 2degrees. 

 

With regards to protecting patient data, I'll be sure to consider that. Thanks for bringing that up. 

  #3244197 3-Jun-2024 23:21
turtleattacks:

 

With regards to protecting patient data, I'll be sure to consider that. 

 

 

 

 

With every system be it IT or other, this shouldn't be a consideration it should be the absolute number 1 priority. 



  #3244199 3-Jun-2024 23:50
lxsw20: With every system be it IT or other, this shouldn't be a consideration it should be the absolute number 1 priority.

 

100% - get somebody in. Answer questions around here especially regarding location @turtleattacks and especially when dealing with health data you don't want to screw this up. I would strongly recommend a proper installed solution instead of using consumer equipment.

 

I think you're Auckland based - get @coffeebaron to help out. Draytek is a good (and cheaper) solution and he'll ensure things are running top notch.




  #3244202 4-Jun-2024 06:57
michaelmurfy:

 

lxsw20: With every system be it IT or other, this shouldn't be a consideration it should be the absolute number 1 priority.

 

100% - get somebody in. Answer questions around here especially regarding location @turtleattacks and especially when dealing with health data you don't want to screw this up. I would strongly recommend a proper installed solution instead of using consumer equipment.

 

I think you're Auckland based - get @coffeebaron to help out. Draytek is a good (and cheaper) solution and he'll ensure things are running top notch.

 

 

Thanks for the recommendations. I'll let the team know. 

Can I ask what's the worst case scenario? 

To clarify, it's not a medical clinic but more therapy clinic if that makes sense. 

So no imaging, and really just Cliniko for scheduling and practitioners would bring their own laptops laptops to take home each night. There will be no on-site computing devices.  

  #3244205 4-Jun-2024 07:55
Clinko is all cloud based, however what patient data are you holding outside of Clinko?

 

Do you have a healthlink tunnel?

 

Where are your emails going to be running?

 

What protection are you thinking for the end devices?




  #3244206 4-Jun-2024 07:59
cisconz:

 

Clinko is all cloud based, however what patient data are you holding outside of Clinko?

 

Do you have a healthlink tunnel?

 

Where are your emails going to be running?

 

What protection are you thinking for the end devices?

 

 

Only Cliniko, nothing else apart from maybe notes using O365. Our email is via O365 too, with MFA.

 

No health tunnel. 

 

Each practitioner will be independent who would be responsible for their own equipment. They are only hiring the room, nothing else. They will be using their own services, email.

 

So it's not a single practice with 7 practitioners. 

 

We would be only to look provide internet access. 

  #3244236 4-Jun-2024 08:56
Ok I am reading this thread and multiple alarm bells are going off.

 

Firstly: The ONT should NOT be in a practioners tenancy, this should be secured in a lockable rack within the common reception area, along with the router and switch - Pay Chorus to professionally move this.

 

Secondly: Each office is going to be an independent contractor; in other words they will be supplying (and will be ultimately responsible for) their own computer which you have no control over the Antivirus/Spyware/etc - therefore you are a duty to protect each contractor from each other. As such each of the 7 clinics should be on their own VLAN with an 8th VLAN for reception area. I would suggest a hard-wired port(s) in each of the rooms. As for WiFi separation for each of the VLANs - You cannot just broadcast 8 SSIDs the network would be overwhelmed with beacon traffic, so you need an Access Point that supports dynamic PSK (different Wi-Fi password for each tenancy but same Wi-Fi name). If you are going to provide a network printer for each of the tenancies to print to, this needs to be on a 9th VLAN allowing 1 Way traffic from each of the 7 tenancies and reception.

 

Honestly, if this is above your head, call in a professional to not only build but also maintain this network going forward.




  #3244240 4-Jun-2024 09:01
turtleattacks:

 


I know that 2degrees is giving away an Orbi Wifi 6 - would this be suitable?

 

 

 

 

Don't use consumer grade gear for a business set up like this.... as others have said get this professionally done, 

 

 

 

Get cable run everywhere,  along with ceiling mounted APs that are not "fiddle-able" by patients or others, 

 

If its a business operation, make sure its a business grade installation....

  #3244248 4-Jun-2024 09:37
Thanks team. 

I'll reach out to @coffeebaron via PM.

