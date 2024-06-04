Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Grandstream GWN7664 and GWN7602 coil whine/noise
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79121 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#314979 4-Jun-2024 22:28
Has anyone else experienced a coil whine with a Grandstream GWN7664 or GWN7602?

 

Asking for a friend.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

scottjpalmer
5971 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3244540 4-Jun-2024 22:43
Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79121 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3244543 4-Jun-2024 22:53
@scottjpalmer this is a serious question. This friend is at a hotel and can't sleep.

 

Apparently.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

BarTender
3594 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3244544 4-Jun-2024 22:53
I’m sure if it was a common problem it would easily be able to be found online with a quick Google search.
I have this problem at the hotel room I am staying in



michaelmurfy
meow
13213 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3244552 4-Jun-2024 23:53
I have! I've had multiple GWN7664's with it and Go Wireless like the champs they are replaced them for me. New ones didn't have the same problem so may have been earlier stock.

 

@BarTender Sounds like you need to do them a solid and just RMA it for them. Else I know of this guy who pushes trolleys sometimes that does WiFi installs for hotels and I am sure you can hook them up.

 

Otherwise, sleep well and dream of IPv6.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

nzkc
1556 posts

Uber Geek


  #3244553 5-Jun-2024 00:18
Not experienced that. Have mine powered by PoE (in case that makes a difference compared to your friend). If it made any noise "her indoors" would never let me hear the end of it (excuse the pun)

BarTender
3594 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3245173 6-Jun-2024 11:57
When I was checking out I alerted reception that it was making a high pitched noise and that they should get it replaced.

 

 

RunningMan
8901 posts

Uber Geek


  #3245468 6-Jun-2024 20:53
That noise is horid.

