Has anyone else experienced a coil whine with a Grandstream GWN7664 or GWN7602?
Asking for a friend.
@scottjpalmer this is a serious question. This friend is at a hotel and can't sleep.
Apparently.
I have! I've had multiple GWN7664's with it and Go Wireless like the champs they are replaced them for me. New ones didn't have the same problem so may have been earlier stock.
@BarTender Sounds like you need to do them a solid and just RMA it for them. Else I know of this guy who pushes trolleys sometimes that does WiFi installs for hotels and I am sure you can hook them up.
Otherwise, sleep well and dream of IPv6.
Not experienced that. Have mine powered by PoE (in case that makes a difference compared to your friend). If it made any noise "her indoors" would never let me hear the end of it (excuse the pun)
When I was checking out I alerted reception that it was making a high pitched noise and that they should get it replaced.
That noise is horid.