gordonisnz

Hello. I've shifted house and in my current place have had good Wi-Fi access with 100+ Mbps.

(I have no control over the current Wi-Fi - other people do..)

Now, in the last few days I'm getting 100+Mbps, 10 minutes later 2Mbps, then 0.7Mbps then another 30 mins, back to 100 Mbps..

Just tried now (12:37 AM - everyone else is asleep), my WIN11 PC has 1.15 Mbps and my mobile phone (within 2 feet of Pc), has 100 Mbps...

today (Friday) the staff here suggested i get a modem for my room and I'll get constant /reliable internet. (they don't get it that the modem needs internet connection).

q1. anyone have ideas as to why I'm getting fluctuating Wi-Fi strength ?

Q2. any suggestions as to a product I can get to allow WIN11 to get steady / strong Wi-Fi ?

PS - I've had control over my own Wi-Fi in my old place for decades, don't recall having this problem..

Other flat mates/people advise occasional outages with their setups too