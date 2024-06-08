Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Fluctuating wifi strength/speed
gordonisnz

112 posts

Master Geek


#315019 8-Jun-2024 00:51
Hello. I've shifted house and in my current place have had good Wi-Fi access with 100+ Mbps.

 

(I have no control over the current Wi-Fi - other people do..) 

 

Now, in the last few days I'm getting 100+Mbps, 10 minutes later 2Mbps, then 0.7Mbps then another 30 mins, back to 100 Mbps.. 

 

Just tried now (12:37 AM - everyone else is asleep), my WIN11 PC has 1.15 Mbps and my mobile phone (within 2 feet of Pc), has 100 Mbps...

 

today (Friday) the staff here suggested i get a modem for my room and I'll get constant /reliable internet. (they don't get it that the modem needs internet connection).

 

q1. anyone have ideas as to why I'm getting fluctuating Wi-Fi strength ?
Q2. any suggestions as to a product I can get to allow WIN11 to get steady / strong Wi-Fi ? 

 

PS - I've had control over my own Wi-Fi in my old place for decades, don't recall having this problem.. 

 

 

 

Other flat mates/people advise occasional outages with their setups too 

michaelmurfy
meow
13215 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3245850 8-Jun-2024 01:24
You haven't even explained what kind of system you've got. This sounds like a shared system so highly doubt there is anything you can do.




gordonisnz

112 posts

Master Geek


  #3245858 8-Jun-2024 07:44
the new modem I'm running through now is called a FRITZ!box. The other modem I can connect to is NETGEAR
(no version numbers shown.. - I'm doing this via IPCONFIG - not physically looking at it - i cant look at it.. )

 

I didn't set it up, I'm the new person in the house..   Looks like they set up own router for each room..  (that's odd) 

 

Is there a dummies guide to modems to tell people that they do not need separate modems in the same house -but they need a physical (wired) connection to attach a modem too... 

 

I'm on Netgear now - 7:45am, Saturday - Download Mbps 8.68  

 

 

 

PS I've been here since FEB - regularly on FAST speed - The slow speeds only started in the last 3-4 days.

Jase2985
13416 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3245876 8-Jun-2024 08:39
im guessing your devices are jumping between the different access points.

 

How is the firtz and netgear connected to each other? 

