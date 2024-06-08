Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wanting to make the switch to Ubiquiti from my ISP modem/router
LatteRetriever

#315030 8-Jun-2024 15:14
I’m looking for some help with getting into the Ubiquiti ecosystem for my home internet. I find my current set up can be a little insufficient at times- main router (FritzBox) sometimes crashes or takes ages to load.

I’ve chosen to go with Ubiquiti gear since I know of people that use it and recommend it and I like the UI and that it’s quite user friendly. This is ideal for me since I’m not an expert in networking.

Currently I’ve got 2 FritzBox routers set up with mesh (connected via Ethernet) and this is enough to give me wifi through my whole house. This is on a 900/500 connection so don’t need anything too crazy. 2degrees is my ISP and I’ve got a static IP.

I’m wanting something that can plug directly into my ONT so I don’t need to use my FritzBox at all. Ideally if it’s got VPN built in that would be handy, since I do remote into my home network daily.

At any given time I’ve got 80 devices on my network, most are wifi smart switches. These are all on my 2.4GHz SSID. All my smart home devices connect to my Raspberry Pi 4. This Pi also runs my DNS queries through Pi-Hole. I’ve also got a windows PC running 24/7 for my media server. I’ve also got a Reolink NVR & POE cameras that connect into this NVR, so that’s one thing I won’t be needing to use Ubiquiti for since Reolink is much cheaper.

I’m not fussed about having my smart devices on a separate VLAN, that’s too much effort to maintain and I’m fine with the way my smart home devices are set up currently.

I’ve got RJ45 jackpoints in several rooms so I can either put APs in the room, or can wire these up so they’re attached to the ceiling, not sure if there’s a huge advantage to that or not, but I’m not opposed to wiring it up that way as I’ve got easy access to my roof space.

I don’t know if I simply just need a couple APs and call it a day, or if I need something like a cloud key or dream machine or something like that? My budget is $600-700 but can spend more if necessary.

Right now I’ve had a quick look and I think all I need is a Cloud Gateway Ultra, Switch Ultra, then a couple ceiling APs? Or am I missing something?

nztim
  #3246806 10-Jun-2024 09:07
80 devices are a lot of MAC addresses to cope with, the average home of three people have about 20 devices

 

I would put effort into your router if you want to be in the Unifi Ecosystem look at the USG-PRO-4 but there are other options out there too




LatteRetriever

  #3246809 10-Jun-2024 09:16
The 80 devices are mostly low traffic IOT devices so I can’t imagine a router is doing a heck of a lot managing these.

I ended up doing some more research and decided on a Cloud Gateway Ultra, a couple POE injectors (much cheaper than a POE switch) and a couple U6+ APs. I’ve still got unmanaged switches that I use, so these will still do the job. Might look at upgrading more in future but just wanted a starting point.

Dynamic
  #3246811 10-Jun-2024 09:26
If you have any concern about IoT security, consider a Guest network on the Wi-Fi network for your IoT devices.  This is simple to set up.  Those devices can then talk to the internet but not anything else on the network. I use this approach for my small number of IoT devices, which are all Tapo smart bulbs and plugs, plus a Sensibo heat pump controller.




ScreamxWorks
  #3273696 20-Aug-2024 07:24
@LatteRetriever, what settings did you need to change on your UCG ultra to get it working from your ONT? I am doing a similar setup but am battling with getting a "no internet, please contact your ISP" message. 

tanivula
  #3273698 20-Aug-2024 07:32
ScreamxWorks:

I am doing a similar setup but am battling with getting a "no internet, please contact your ISP" message. 



This is dependant on who your ISP is and what settings you've got on your router (and potentially if you've got the router plugged into the right port on your ont!)

LatteRetriever

  #3273709 20-Aug-2024 08:40
My ISP is 2degrees and I just make sure to configure my UCG with the modem settings per their website. Most ISPs should have information on how to connect a “BYO modem” directly into the ONT

tanivula
  #3273776 20-Aug-2024 09:48
LatteRetriever: My ISP is 2degrees and I just make sure to configure my UCG with the modem settings per their website. Most ISPs should have information on how to connect a “BYO modem” directly into the ONT

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/help/broadband-help/modem-settings/byo-modem-help

 

If these don't match what you've got, you may not have transferred to the "new" 2deg setup (post merger with Vocus) and might need to ring the helpdesk. 

 
 
 
 

Madao
  #3275490 26-Aug-2024 15:44
Also wanting to move away from the basic modem, whatever it is from Slingshot, and the Smartthings WiFi I'm using for a mesh network (which seems to top out only at about 250mbps max, on a good day).

 

I dont do anything too flash or technical with my connection, only a defined DNS.

 

Tempted with Ubiquiti but perhaps overkill. Other option I'm looking at is the tripple pack of the Deco XE75 Pro.

richms
  #3275509 26-Aug-2024 16:35
vlan for IOT on the unifi gear is simply adding a new network in the network area, choosing a vlan number and IP range to use if you don't like the defaults and then making a new wifi network and picking that from the list.

 

Then to block it from seeing the other network is a few more clicks in an area that has totally changed since I configured it but is still just as simple.

 

If the pi needs to see both vlans, easiest way I found was to add a vlan interface on the pi and then it can see both networks so long as the port its plugged into has both visible, which again is as simple as finding the port on the switch and configuring it in a simple gui.

 

That is probably the biggest reason to go unifi over the other solutions of just using a guest wifi network is that wired devices can simply be put onto that vlan by changing the port config and you can have as many as you like (within reason) so that each type of untrustable stuff is separate from the other stuff.

 

I had 400 devices all working fine with my old USG, no problems at all with all those mac addresses on various vlans and routing between them for things that I did allow.




