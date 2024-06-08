LatteRetriever

I’m looking for some help with getting into the Ubiquiti ecosystem for my home internet. I find my current set up can be a little insufficient at times- main router (FritzBox) sometimes crashes or takes ages to load.



I’ve chosen to go with Ubiquiti gear since I know of people that use it and recommend it and I like the UI and that it’s quite user friendly. This is ideal for me since I’m not an expert in networking.



Currently I’ve got 2 FritzBox routers set up with mesh (connected via Ethernet) and this is enough to give me wifi through my whole house. This is on a 900/500 connection so don’t need anything too crazy. 2degrees is my ISP and I’ve got a static IP.



I’m wanting something that can plug directly into my ONT so I don’t need to use my FritzBox at all. Ideally if it’s got VPN built in that would be handy, since I do remote into my home network daily.



At any given time I’ve got 80 devices on my network, most are wifi smart switches. These are all on my 2.4GHz SSID. All my smart home devices connect to my Raspberry Pi 4. This Pi also runs my DNS queries through Pi-Hole. I’ve also got a windows PC running 24/7 for my media server. I’ve also got a Reolink NVR & POE cameras that connect into this NVR, so that’s one thing I won’t be needing to use Ubiquiti for since Reolink is much cheaper.



I’m not fussed about having my smart devices on a separate VLAN, that’s too much effort to maintain and I’m fine with the way my smart home devices are set up currently.



I’ve got RJ45 jackpoints in several rooms so I can either put APs in the room, or can wire these up so they’re attached to the ceiling, not sure if there’s a huge advantage to that or not, but I’m not opposed to wiring it up that way as I’ve got easy access to my roof space.



I don’t know if I simply just need a couple APs and call it a day, or if I need something like a cloud key or dream machine or something like that? My budget is $600-700 but can spend more if necessary.



Right now I’ve had a quick look and I think all I need is a Cloud Gateway Ultra, Switch Ultra, then a couple ceiling APs? Or am I missing something?