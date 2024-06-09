Hi GZ,



In the near future I'll be moving out of my own home and putting it up for rent.



I've got a full Ubiquiti UniFi setup for my home networking needs, as well as a Reolink IP camera & NVR setup, and I'm not sure whether I should:



1. Rip it all out and let the tenants deal with their own equipment.

or

2. Reduce it down to the bare minimum (8 port switch, two house access points, and camera system) and leave it in a basic state for them to use, resetting user profiles etc.





Networking gear details:



House:

USG-3P router

US-16-150w 16 port PoE switch

UAP-IW-HD access point

UAP-AC-Pro access point



Detached Garage connected to house via singlemode fibre:

UF-AE media converter

US-8-60w 8 port PoE switch

UAP-AC-IW access point



Camera system: Reolink RLK8-800D4-A (four 4K turret PoE cameras with 2TB NVR).



Part of me wants to leave it all as it is, because it's a rock solid setup that performs well, and the tenants would be benefiting from it. However I'm also aware that from their perspective they may not feel comfortable with a landlord providing camera/networking equipment due to privacy concerns etc, even though I'll no longer have access to it.



I'd prefer to leave the cameras & ceiling-mounted AP as they are, since there will be holes left behind if they were removed.



The area where the NVR & router etc is located is out of the way & lockable. I wouldn't be charging any extra rent for providing the equipment.



Thoughts?



(By the way, if anyone wants to rent a house in Palmy, let me know 😅)