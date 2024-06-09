Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Renting out home, what to do with existing network/IP camera gear?
Mehrts

1078 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 929

Trusted

#315039 9-Jun-2024 10:42
Send private message

Hi GZ,

In the near future I'll be moving out of my own home and putting it up for rent.

I've got a full Ubiquiti UniFi setup for my home networking needs, as well as a Reolink IP camera & NVR setup, and I'm not sure whether I should:

1. Rip it all out and let the tenants deal with their own equipment.
or
2. Reduce it down to the bare minimum (8 port switch, two house access points, and camera system) and leave it in a basic state for them to use, resetting user profiles etc.


Networking gear details:

House:
USG-3P router
US-16-150w 16 port PoE switch
UAP-IW-HD access point
UAP-AC-Pro access point

Detached Garage connected to house via singlemode fibre:
UF-AE media converter
US-8-60w 8 port PoE switch
UAP-AC-IW access point

Camera system: Reolink RLK8-800D4-A (four 4K turret PoE cameras with 2TB NVR).

Part of me wants to leave it all as it is, because it's a rock solid setup that performs well, and the tenants would be benefiting from it. However I'm also aware that from their perspective they may not feel comfortable with a landlord providing camera/networking equipment due to privacy concerns etc, even though I'll no longer have access to it.

I'd prefer to leave the cameras & ceiling-mounted AP as they are, since there will be holes left behind if they were removed.

The area where the NVR & router etc is located is out of the way & lockable. I wouldn't be charging any extra rent for providing the equipment.

Thoughts?

(By the way, if anyone wants to rent a house in Palmy, let me know 😅)

RunningMan
9003 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4627


  #3246433 9-Jun-2024 10:43
Send private message

Ask them what they would prefer.



MarkM536
312 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 146


  #3246434 9-Jun-2024 11:01
Send private message

Take it out.

 

Like you said, leaving the equipment in place seems like a point of dispute if the tenants claim you are spying on them through it. Or the tenants calling you for tech support when things aren't working.

 

Taking it out also means you have the equipment safe from damage... or the tenant deciding they don't need it and selling it 😨.

MaxineN
Max
1817 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1363

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3246435 9-Jun-2024 11:19
Send private message

Take it out 100%.




nztim
3860 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2562

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3246441 9-Jun-2024 11:56
Send private message

Are you intending to rent short term or long term? If short term I would leave the cameras/aps disconnected and rip all the other stuff out

 

long term rip it all out




richms
28329 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 9320

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3246503 9-Jun-2024 13:20
Send private message

Remove it otherwise you have to keep it in working condition. Also at this time reconsider if you want to leave the dishwasher in place as again, if it breaks, you have to fix it if it comes with the place.




Mehrts

1078 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 929

Trusted

  #3246520 9-Jun-2024 15:47
Send private message

Thanks for the replies.

I'm still trying to figure out how I want to rent the place i.e. fully furnished, partly furnished, completely bare.

It'll be a longer term rental situation. I'm moving in with my partner who also owns her own home in the local area, so we're in a situation where we've got a double-up of everything regarding decent furniture & appliances etc.

Eva888
2494 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2096

Lifetime subscriber

  #3246694 9-Jun-2024 21:07
Send private message

Important to consider that whatever you leave in the house will be your responsibility to replace if broken or not working. Think washing machine, fridge etc. Maybe you can negotiate with tenant to buy some furniture and Washing machine from you, then it’s their responsibility.

 
 
 
 

johno1234
2937 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2355


  #3246769 10-Jun-2024 08:03
Send private message

Agree with the above. Anything you leave in will be a liability.

