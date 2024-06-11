Nope, you can't have the switch upstream of the Router.... the ONT doesn't have DHCP etc to run your network, that's in the Router.

BUT assuming that Router is just routing and not acting as an wifi AP then you could move he router to the garage and put the switch on the end of the cable that runs from Garage to where the router is now...

However if the Router is also your wifi AP then you are going to need more hardware to service the Garage.... If you want to have a connection in the Garage you will have to either run another Ethernet cable back to the ONT (cabinet?) or move the router to the garage and put a new wifi Access point in the house...