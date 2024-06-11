Hi team,
I’m having trouble with weak wifi in my garage which is a little way from my router. The Chorus ONT is in the garage so I called my ISP to see if they could activate another ethernet port on the unit so I could connect directly to this unit, of cause they said no, its another connection and will be charge accordingly!
Can I put a network switch on the one active port that feeds the ISP provided router in the house? Will it be open data or will it have to go through the ISP’s router?
What do you think??
Cheers