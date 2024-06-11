Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Routers with Multiple 2.5Gb Ports?
jzsliam

7 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 4

ID Verified

#315071 11-Jun-2024 12:19
Send private message

Hi everyone,

 

I've recently upgraded to a 2.5Gbps Hyperfibre connection with 2Degrees and I'm looking for advice on choosing a router that has multiple 2.5Gb Ethernet ports.

 

Initially, I was considering the UniFi Gateway Max to handle the WAN connection from the ONT and linking that to the Orbi router provided by 2Degrees to just act as an AP. However, I'm now having second thoughts about committing to the UniFi ecosystem.

 

Could anyone suggest alternative brands or models that offer multiple 2.5Gb Ethernet ports? Any personal experiences or recommendations would be greatly appreciated.

 

Thanks!

 

Liam

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
toejam316
1480 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 853

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3247426 11-Jun-2024 12:29
Send private message

Consumer router or enthusiast router? What's your use case? I'd say a RB5009, or a RB4011 with a good SFP+/2.5Gbe switch, or a DIY x86 Router is the default go-to.

 

If you're not after something so complex, something simpler like this might be the easier pick, especially with expandability in mind.

 

Buy the TP-Link Deco BE65 (BE11000) Tri-Band WiFi 7 Whole Home Mesh System - 1... ( Deco BE65(1-pack) ) online - PBTech.co.nz




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.



noroad
976 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 623

Trusted

  #3247430 11-Jun-2024 12:48
Send private message

Yes, the Mikrotik or TPLINK router then add a cheap 2.5G switch https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005005823244914.html?spm=a2g0o.productlist.main.1.6eebBJMIBJMIdE&algo_pvid=2f563a37-6c53-4dea-bb8b-ca3ee82cafd4&algo_exp_id=2f563a37-6c53-4dea-bb8b-ca3ee82cafd4-0&pdp_npi=4%40dis%21NZD%21145.70%2184.50%21%21%2187.21%2150.58%21%402101ef6817180668344802916e9125%2112000034479133386%21sea%21NZ%211853087687%21&curPageLogUid=308RKMr5CD5C&utparam-url=scene%3Asearch%7Cquery_from%3A

jzsliam

7 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 4

ID Verified

  #3247439 11-Jun-2024 13:10
Send private message

toejam316:

 

Consumer router or enthusiast router? What's your use case? I'd say a RB5009, or a RB4011 with a good SFP+/2.5Gbe switch, or a DIY x86 Router is the default go-to.

 

If you're not after something so complex, something simpler like this might be the easier pick, especially with expandability in mind.

 

Buy the TP-Link Deco BE65 (BE11000) Tri-Band WiFi 7 Whole Home Mesh System - 1... ( Deco BE65(1-pack) ) online - PBTech.co.nz

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the reply, ideally i'm looking at enthusiast router, i have a number of proxmox servers with 2.5gb nics that i would like to make use of.

 

 

 

additionally, i've got 2 SG300's with SFP that i could make use of but not really wanting to purchase 10g SPF modules.

 

 

 

The more 2.5GB Ports on the router the better

 

 

 

Thanks!

 

 



michaelmurfy
meow
13366 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10366

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3247440 11-Jun-2024 13:16
Send private message

Why not just use a 2.5Gbit switch? You don't need a router to have this.

 

Otherwise, Dream Machine Pro or UniFi Gateway Max along with a suitable 2.5Gbit switch, access points etc. It's going to cost.

 

Don't go consumer grade.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

jzsliam

7 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 4

ID Verified

  #3247446 11-Jun-2024 13:28
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

Why not just use a 2.5Gbit switch? You don't need a router to have this.

 

Otherwise, Dream Machine Pro or UniFi Gateway Max along with a suitable 2.5Gbit switch, access points etc. It's going to cost.

 

Don't go consumer grade.

 

 

Thanks for the reply mate,

 

The reason i need a router is because the router that 2D provide (RBR860) only has 10gb WAN in and the rest are only 1gb, defeats the purpose of providing multigig fiber if the router they provide can only do 1gb wired...

 

 

 

 

Thanks

shrub
776 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 267

ID Verified

  #3247466 11-Jun-2024 13:37
Send private message

Thats just crazy.

 

Look at the DIY x86 OpnSense routers. Plenty of solid options on Ali look for the topton official store. 

 

 

nztim
3861 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2562

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3247470 11-Jun-2024 13:58
Send private message

Be careful with any DIY or Mikrotiks that they are properly and sufficiently secured, last thing you want is to be exposed to the internet

 

Lucky 2G is CG-Nat but if you have a static you could be opening yourself up to Attacks




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
noroad
976 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 623

Trusted

  #3247473 11-Jun-2024 14:19
Send private message

nztim:

 

Be careful with any DIY or Mikrotiks that they are properly and sufficiently secured, last thing you want is to be exposed to the internet

 

 

With the MIkrotik if people use the Quick setup wizard then an appropriate set of firewall rules are applied. Then do minor modifications as needed. The problem comes when people who don't understand how things work start with a blank config and think they can guess their way through.

ANglEAUT
2347 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 747

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3247476 11-Jun-2024 14:37
Send private message

noroad: With the MIkrotik  ... start with a blank config and think they can guess their way through.

 

Tell me about it. Was doing some testing. Less than 10min & they had locked the admin out & disabled the terminal, did a whole bunch of API configs, etc. Nothing to do but full factory reset to defaults. Even a quick reset wasn't enough. 😎




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

Zeon
3919 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 752

Trusted

  #3247694 11-Jun-2024 22:38
Send private message

A quick comment - 10gbps SFP+ fibre modules are very cheap these days, as are PCI-E NICs that support them. Check 2nd hand on Ebay. E.g. you can get a dual port PCI-E NIC (HP NC523SFP) for <$40NZD including free shipping and 10G SFP+ multimode fibre for <$10NZD each!




Speedtest 2019-10-14

richms
28340 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 9324

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3247695 11-Jun-2024 23:00
Send private message

You can get deals on cards and optics or cards and DAC cables on aliexpress, and there are dual 10g copper cards for under $30 free shipping as well. Shame that the 10G switch is so costly.

 

Not sure if the cards will do 2.5G or not however.




Richard rich.ms

Sideface
9437 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 14858

Trusted
DR
Lifetime subscriber

  #3248710 14-Jun-2024 09:52
Send private message

 

I'm upgrading my SOHO LAN to 2.5Gbit. Internet connection will remain Gigabit fibre.

 

I already have 2.5Gbit switches, and 2.5Gbit ports on some my PCs and NAS units.

 

I've ordered a Firewalla Gold SE from the USA (not yet available in NZ). It's expensive.  🙄

 

This has 2 x 1.0Gbit ports and 2 x 2.5Gbit ports.

 

It can be used in router or bridge mode.

 

I'll post an update when it arrives.

 




Sideface

jzsliam

7 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 4

ID Verified

  #3248713 14-Jun-2024 10:00
Send private message

Thanks mate, very interested in your thoughts on this.

berend
62 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 1


  #3249295 15-Jun-2024 10:51
Send private message

I would get a pfSense box: https://shop.netgate.com/products/netgate-4200-base-pfsense-security-gateway?_gl=1%2A14evtkk%2A_gcl_au%2AMjE0MzA2ODc5Mi4xNzE4NDA0OTg5%2A_ga%2AMTA2OTUxNTIyLjE3MTg0MDQ5ODk.%2A_ga_TM99KBGXCB%2AMTcxODQwNDk4OS4xLjEuMTcxODQwNDk5Ni41My4wLjA.

maxeon
1279 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 106

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3249296 15-Jun-2024 10:58
Send private message

A fan less pc from aliexpress would do the same job cheaper? I am thinking of ordering the n100 or i5 8gb ram one from this link.

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005006839029430.html?spm=a2g0o.productlist.main.17.3333293eCb9r6T&algo_pvid=9e8fdf66-546e-494e-ab93-73974484e7fc&algo_exp_id=9e8fdf66-546e-494e-ab93-73974484e7fc-8&pdp_npi=4%40dis%21NZD%21466.36%21289.14%21%21%21284.00%21176.08%21%402103205217176685125555056ed945%2112000038471502325%21sea%21NZ%21121757726%21&curPageLogUid=1TfYvUKikn0W&utparam-url=scene%3Asearch%7Cquery_from%3A

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 