Hi everyone,

I've recently upgraded to a 2.5Gbps Hyperfibre connection with 2Degrees and I'm looking for advice on choosing a router that has multiple 2.5Gb Ethernet ports.

Initially, I was considering the UniFi Gateway Max to handle the WAN connection from the ONT and linking that to the Orbi router provided by 2Degrees to just act as an AP. However, I'm now having second thoughts about committing to the UniFi ecosystem.

Could anyone suggest alternative brands or models that offer multiple 2.5Gb Ethernet ports? Any personal experiences or recommendations would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks!

Liam