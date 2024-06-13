Hi all,

Just bought a 1920's house in Lower Hutt and looking to get some structured cabling run through the house:

Wall plates (~2-4 drops each) in all the bedrooms, office and lounge

RJ45 cables to two points in the ceiling for wireless APs

Some additional cable runs around around the perimeter of the attic space for PoE cameras Camera install would be great too but push comes to shove I can do that myself



Thinking of setting up a network cabinet/patch panel either in the garage or the office (where the ONT currently resides) but still undecided on that one. Sadly there's no access to the subfloor space so all of this would need to go via the attic and down from there which goes a bit beyond my skill level.

Any recommendations for getting this done in the Wellington region? Sounds like it's a bit of a hit or mess getting a regular sparkie to do this sort of work although I need to get one in to install some Shelly relays once they arrive!