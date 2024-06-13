Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Structured Cable Install in Wellington/Lower Hutt
Alente

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#315104 13-Jun-2024 16:46
Hi all,

 

Just bought a 1920's house in Lower Hutt and looking to get some structured cabling run through the house:

 

  • Wall plates (~2-4 drops each) in all the bedrooms, office and lounge
  • RJ45 cables to two points in the ceiling for wireless APs
  • Some additional cable runs around around the perimeter of the attic space for PoE cameras

     

    • Camera install would be great too but push comes to shove I can do that myself

 

 

Thinking of setting up a network cabinet/patch panel either in the garage or the office (where the ONT currently resides) but still undecided on that one. Sadly there's no access to the subfloor space so all of this would need to go via the attic and down from there which goes a bit beyond my skill level.

 

 

 

Any recommendations for getting this done in the Wellington region? Sounds like it's a bit of a hit or mess getting a regular sparkie to do this sort of work although I need to get one in to install some Shelly relays once they arrive!

Spyware
3739 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3248534 13-Jun-2024 16:56
A plasterer can repair any mess the electrician makes.




mentalinc
3208 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3248535 13-Jun-2024 17:10
Most Electricians don't do structured cabling!




Stu1
1744 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3248541 13-Jun-2024 17:44
 I had ZEAL electrical install my cabinet and run all my cable  through the house they were really good . They are based in the hutt valley



nztim
3764 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3248545 13-Jun-2024 18:02
Don’t get an electrician they do poor work

Go with Datamaster, if you want I can link you up with Shane




gehenna
8466 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3248556 13-Jun-2024 19:44
I used Ethan from Wise Wire Electrical to run ethernet to internal rooms and external cameras. Great job and reasonably priced.

https://www.nocowboys.co.nz/businesses/wise-wire-electrical-ltd 

nztim: Don’t get an electrician they do poor work


This is nonsense.

Stu1
1744 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3248561 13-Jun-2024 20:33
nztim: Don’t get an electrician they do poor work

Go with Datamaster, if you want I can link you up with Shane


Some are pretty good now , as a lot more common than in the past

nztim
3764 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3248565 13-Jun-2024 21:09
As long as the sparky punches downwithna proper keystone tool and not a 110

Datamaster have have always done an amazing job




Alente

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3248689 14-Jun-2024 07:19
gehenna: I used Ethan from Wise Wire Electrical to run ethernet to internal rooms and external cameras. Great job and reasonably priced.

https://www.nocowboys.co.nz/businesses/wise-wire-electrical-ltd

 

Do they do keystone patching, face plates, etc. or just the cable running?

 

 

 

nztim: Don’t get an electrician they do poor work

Go with Datamaster, if you want I can link you up with Shane

 

Ah cool, haven't heard of this place before and they've got a pretty light internet presence so appreciate the tip.

 

 

 

Will take a closer look after work today but word of mouth feels like the best way to find someone for this sort of work so appreciate you both pitching in :)

gehenna
8466 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3249278 15-Jun-2024 10:13
They ran the cable, I did the rest, but that's because I wanted to and I didn't ask them for more than that.  Just contact him and have a chat, he's great to deal with. 

