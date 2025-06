Wadec: Do any Telco's offer the ability to connect two offices in different locations via ethernet?

Yes, most telcos will do this on request. You'll need to be sitting down when you review the pricing. They would typically supply their own router at both ends and present an ethernet port to connect to your router so they control and can monitor the connection.

The VPN solution should work well. Have the same routers at both ends of possible so there are no compatibility issues and use the same ISP to reduce the number of hops between the connections.

An option you have is to host an RDS (Remote Desktop Server/Terminal Server) solution at the main site and staff at the second site connect to the RDS. Alternatively, staff at the second site can use the application as a VirtualApp. The program looks and feels as if it is running locally, but it is actually running on a server at the main site and the second site just has a remote view of the program.

We have a company in your neck of the woods that we partner with who can assist if you'd like a second set of eyes over this, and I'm happy to make the introduction.