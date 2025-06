Apsattv: r0bbie: bigalow: is ok to use the firmware from tp link site on a x20 supplied from vodafone/one.nz Firmware from vodafone/one is from 2020 and tp-link is from 2024 https://www.tp-link.com/us/support/download/deco-x20/v1.20/#Firmware latest says "Fixed some security vulnerabilities." Hey, dont get your hopes on a firmware because its a custom one but the x20 is rock solid, we use the parental controls and it blocks and unblocks instantly. the x50 did get a update but everything is subscription based for the extra security etc and the parental controls dont block and unblock as good as the x20 I thought the one Vodafone gave out has a customized firmware? well that would be another question if so, what exactly did they adjust for the Vodafone release? I've also heard a rumour that the ones Vodafone/One gave out have higher power output? Which i think is highly doubtful

There's some commercial stuff that means that I cannot say why TP-Link gave out VDF labeled X20s, however in reality there's no software difference and updates are still managed by TP-Link which is the important tidbit.

For OP > Check the Deco app. The version should match that's on the TP-Link website. If not there is someone I think I can still lean on but keep in note I am not employed at One NZ anymore.