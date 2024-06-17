kiwifidget:

The continuing saga of my sisters house they just bought.

It has ethernet ports and A/V ports, a comms cabinet, but none of it labelled or documented.

I can probably work out some of it myself.... and the rest with a little help from some friends ie geekzone. 😀

Here is the comms cabinet located in the garage.

Not sure why thats rotated 90deg. Those are not anti-gravity cables in there.

2d router due to arrive today sometime.

I have counted a number of ethernet ports and other outlets in the house.

Master bedroom wardrobe (2 RJ45)

Master bedroom media panel (4 RJ45, 2 other things, HDMI extender)

Office (2 RJ45)

Kitchen (1 RJ45)

Lounge media panel (4 RJ45, 2 other things, HDMI extender)

Storage cupboard behind lounge

2 ceiling mounted Cisco WAPs that look like this

There is a Sky dish, but I'm not sure about a Freeview aerial.

I know to take the ethernet cable coming out of the ONT and stick it in the WAN port of the router when it arrives. That should sort out the internet. The Cisco WAPs are working, you can connect to them, they just need the router to arrive. Pretty sure the 2 blue cables coming out of the tplink devices are them. Here is a pic of the comms cabinet before the previous owners moved out.

And the 4th cable in the router which goes into the 3rd port of the 8-port patch panel (between those 2 red patch cables) must go to the office as the previous owners had a Eufy base station plugged in there.

But there are more than 8 ethernet ports in house, so I guess some go point-to-point in the house and not via this cabinet. What would be the best way to identify the 8 patched ports? I was thinking use my laptop (it has an ethernet port) to test the ports. Though the 2 red patch cables (patch panel to VDSL splitter) stump me. Could they have had a copper phone line there at some stage?