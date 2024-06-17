Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Help please deciphering someone elses comms/AV cabinet etc.
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3393 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#315138 17-Jun-2024 10:14
Send private message

The continuing saga of my sisters house they just bought.

 

It has ethernet ports and A/V ports, a comms cabinet, but none of it labelled or documented.

 

I can probably work out some of it myself.... and the rest with a little help from some friends ie geekzone. 😀

 

Here is the comms cabinet located in the garage.

 

 

Not sure why thats rotated 90deg. Those are not anti-gravity cables in there.

 

2d router due to arrive today sometime.

 

I have counted a number of ethernet ports and other outlets in the house.

 

Master bedroom wardrobe (2 RJ45)

 

Master bedroom media panel (4 RJ45, 2 other things, HDMI extender)

 

 

 

 

Office (2 RJ45)

 

Kitchen (1 RJ45)

 

Lounge media panel (4 RJ45, 2 other things, HDMI extender)

 

 

Storage cupboard behind lounge

 

 

2 ceiling mounted Cisco WAPs that look like this

 

 

There is a Sky dish, but I'm not sure about a Freeview aerial.

 

I know to take the ethernet cable coming out of the ONT and stick it in the WAN port of the router when it arrives. That should sort out the internet. The Cisco WAPs are working, you can connect to them, they just need the router to arrive. Pretty sure the 2 blue cables coming out of the tplink devices are them. Here is a pic of the comms cabinet before the previous owners moved out.

 

 

And the 4th cable in the router which goes into the 3rd port of the 8-port patch panel (between those 2 red patch cables) must go to the office as the previous owners had a Eufy base station plugged in there.

 

But there are more than 8 ethernet ports in house, so I guess some go point-to-point in the house and not via this cabinet. What would be the best way to identify the 8 patched ports? I was thinking use my laptop (it has an ethernet port) to test the ports. Though the 2 red patch cables (patch panel to VDSL splitter) stump me. Could they have had a copper phone line there at some stage?




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3393 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3249876 17-Jun-2024 10:26
Send private message

The A/V stuff seems trickier.

 

The storage cupboard behind the lounge is the only place a Sky decoder could have been. I wish I had taken more notice of that before.

 

 

I presume that the 2 aerial cables were for a Sky Decoder and maybe a Freeview Satellite box.

 

If the lounge and masterbed have HDMI receivers in them, should there be HDMI transmitters in here?

 

Is that what the 2 ethernet cables should plug into?

 

The lounge also has what looks like a wee IR receiver, but I dont see its transmitter part here either.

 

My sister doesnt intend getting Sky, but they would like Freeview.

 

They have bought a new TV but I dont know if its Freeview UHF or satellite ready, or both. I will find that out hopefully today.

 

What else should I be looking for?

 

 

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!



Apsattv
2384 posts

Uber Geek


  #3250128 17-Jun-2024 19:02
Send private message

The TPLINk device might be for POE to feed the access points? they appear to have labels on them? and i can see blue cable on the cisco pic you posted so that would make sense. The 2 blue cables coming of the patch panel into the tplink device. There are 2 coming out which should plug into the router.

 

If you don't have any internal phone line system you can remove the 2 red cables that go to the signet panel.

 

You also have 2 coax cables going into what appears to be a splitter, this most likely is going out to room outlets. There is a 3rd coax cable which unterminated (no plug) this might a pre run cable for a future rooftop antenna or to run another outlet. Sometime a roll of coax will be left in the roofspace for this... There doesnt appear to be any other antenna distribtion setup such as an hills amp to power any additional tv outlets.

 

The white and black coax cables from the splitter match up with the 2 in the storage cupboard. There must be a Freeview antenna and a Sky dish in the mix there.

 

The hdmi extender just runs over an ethernet port.

 

I see no sign of any switches?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3393 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3250299 18-Jun-2024 09:13
Send private message

I dont see any switches anywhere.

 

Also no antenna distribution, unless its in the roof cavity which is where mine is.

 

Shouldn't the HDMI extenders have power adapters?




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!



Spyware
3741 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3250374 18-Jun-2024 12:36
Send private message

Power over cat cabling.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

CYaBro
4569 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3250389 18-Jun-2024 13:00
Send private message

I'd say all ethernet cables run back to the comms cabinet but some are probably not terminated.
Looks like there are some ethernet cables in the bundle with the blue tape, and RG6 cables as well.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

nitro
650 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3250392 18-Jun-2024 13:11
Send private message

get a cheap cable tracer and your problem's solved really quickly.

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/cables-adaptors/networking/listing/4755883332

 

 

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3393 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3250413 18-Jun-2024 14:11
Send private message

nitro:

 

get a cheap cable tracer and your problem's solved really quickly.

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/cables-adaptors/networking/listing/4755883332

 

 

 

 

omg I own something like that. Haven't used or seen it in years. It would be very old. I want to say BlackBox but I could be wrong. I wonder where it is.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

 
 
 
 

Apsattv
2384 posts

Uber Geek


  #3250625 18-Jun-2024 20:52
Send private message

kiwifidget:

 

The A/V stuff seems trickier.

 

The storage cupboard behind the lounge is the only place a Sky decoder could have been. I wish I had taken more notice of that before.

 

 

I presume that the 2 aerial cables were for a Sky Decoder and maybe a Freeview Satellite box.

 

If the lounge and masterbed have HDMI receivers in them, should there be HDMI transmitters in here?

 

Is that what the 2 ethernet cables should plug into?

 

The lounge also has what looks like a wee IR receiver, but I dont see its transmitter part here either.

 

My sister doesnt intend getting Sky, but they would like Freeview.

 

They have bought a new TV but I dont know if its Freeview UHF or satellite ready, or both. I will find that out hopefully today.

 

What else should I be looking for?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

you are on the right track.

 

In the pic above, 2 Coax cables, the same colour as the ones from the splitter in the hub box..two white keystones with the short blue ethernet cables.  Same as seen as plugged into tthe other hdmi unit. Yes this is the obvious location where a sky decoder back fed its hdmi via ethernet to the bedroom. One even appears to have MAST written on it, check the other?

 

The 2nd one could be for feeding internet into the sky box. 

 

The matchmaster hdmi unit is most likely one of these

 

https://www.matchmaster.co.nz/hdmi/34mm-4k50/

 

or

 

https://www.matchmaster.co.nz/hdmi/34mm-2k50/

 

both have manuals available for download

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




 

Apsattv
2384 posts

Uber Geek


  #3250628 18-Jun-2024 20:56
Send private message

Also noted, some of your cables appear to go right through the hub from top to bottom, coax by the look of some of them. Most likely there is a tv distribution setup in the roof. If so there should be more tv outlets somewhere?

 

 

 

 

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3393 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3250664 18-Jun-2024 21:59
Send private message

@apsattv discovered today that both the hdmi extenders are receivers. No idea where the transmitters are, probably in a box on their way to Australia - poos.

 

These things are TV outlets? 2 in each recessed panel (lounge, master-bed)

 

 

Though useless I would imagine without a source unit in the storage cupboard?




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Apsattv
2384 posts

Uber Geek


  #3250665 18-Jun-2024 22:05
Send private message

They are Standard F type tv antenna sockets, usually 2 one for the rooftop antenna and one for Satellite. You plug a cable from them, into the antenna socket of your tv. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3393 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3250669 18-Jun-2024 22:13
Send private message

I had a really good look at the roof today, only a satellite dish up there, presumably a Sky one.

 

The house was built 2017-18 by GJ Gardner. Would they have been in the practice of putting TV aerials in the roof cavity?




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Apsattv
2384 posts

Uber Geek


  #3250673 18-Jun-2024 22:58
Send private message

That's up the buyer. You will need to look. Or provide a better pic of the hub box.

 

 

trig42
5802 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3250706 19-Jun-2024 09:04
Send private message

Looks like a couple of unterminated RG6 cables in the cabinet (black Coax cables) - they could be feeding to the f-plugs in the Master bedroom and Lounge (antenna) for a future UHF antenna. Possible also that there is a cable going to the roof? In fact, it looks like there may be a combiner there (the small metal thing with a black cable and white cable connected to it - white is probably Sky (they like to use white cable), black to an antenna, or a mount/space for an antenna.

 

If no cable to the roof, and no antenna in the ceiling, and they are in a good UHF reception area, could do what we did in our place when we moved in last year - delete the Sky dish and use the cable from that (they use the same coax) and mount a UHF aerial to the dish mount (we were lucky that our UHF aerial fitted on the dish mount). Looks like the cable from the sky dish

 

But yeah, a cable tracer/tester would really help. Agree that it looks like there is a couple of direct cables between the cabinet the decoder was in and the bedroom (for the HDMI over cat). Best to mark those once you work it out so that the next person (or you in a year or two) doesn't get confused.

Spyware
3741 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3250743 19-Jun-2024 10:23
Send private message

The RF splitter thing may actually be a diplexor (examine it) that separates out sat (white cable ) and terrestrial (black cable). If this is the case there will be another diplexor in ceiling cavity combining sat dish and antenna (if it exists).




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





