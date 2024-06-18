I am going to have a wall open shortly, and there will be the opportunity to put in a cat6 run to the ceiling, roughly in the middle of our ground floor.



1st floor has an accessible roof space, so no need to future proof that area.



Currently running 802.11ac (Wi-fi5) from a ASUS RT-AC68U sitting on a desk in my office (and frankly it is meeting my needs. I have full structured wiring doing the heavy lifting), but considering making the jump to Wifi 7 via a ceiling mounted access point or two in the future.



Question is, in a small house is going to be fine to rely on an access point in the center of the 1st floor to also serve the ground floor, or would provisioning for second access point for the ground floor be justified?



I have a big box of CAT6 so it is just the hassle of making the run (and a blanking plate on the ceiling) to future proof it in. But a nice ceiling mount WiFi 7 access point is $440, and I don't know if I will ever be able to justify buying a pair of them....



