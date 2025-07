My sister's house has 2 Cisco air-cap3502i-n-k9s installed, delivering wifi.

The house came with them.

All they know is the wifi password for the 5Ghz SSID, the previous home owner having no further information on them.

Despite being on a 900/500 fibre plan, the speeds through the Ciscos seems quite slow at about 70.

Is it worth keeping these 802.11n unmanageable APs or would it be better to replace them with something more up to date?