Netcomm NF4v Slow Wifi
#315295 30-Jun-2024 16:25
Hi all

 

My elderly parents have incredibly slow internet. They're with Slingshot on a 300Mbps plan but the Chorus speedtest only gets single digit download speeds (e.g. 6-9Mbps)

 

 

 

They're running an old Netgear NF4V. Things I've done

 

  • Reset to factory settings. Wifi still slow
  • Plugged in a laptop via ethernet cable. Download speed 300+ Mbps
  • Checked devices connected - all good (2 x ipads, 2 x smartphones). Wifi still slow
  • Removed all wifi security - wifi still slow
  • Replaced the NF4V with another NF4V - wifi still slow
  • Tried a TPLink router (ex-My Republic) - couldn't find an internet connection. Probably something to do with the router settings

 

 

Now here comes the strangest thing - my folks have one of those dodgy asian streaming boxes (unblocktech9). This does need a decent connection to stream. It works fine at my place on my fibre connection but just hangs at my folks. I would have thought connecting via ethernet cable would work but I get the same problem as wifi.

 

Youtube seems to work ok on the folks ipads (wifi) but everything is slow and sluggish to get started (presumerably slow wifi)

 

 

 

Any suggestions?

 

 

 

Might just get them to change ISP, one that includes a router.

 

 

  #3254794 30-Jun-2024 16:31
Use the TP-Link and correct the WAN settings, i.e., turn on vlan tagging with id=10.




Use the TP-Link and correct the WAN settings, i.e., turn on vlan tagging with id=10.

 
 
 
 

  #3254927 30-Jun-2024 20:30
Spyware:

 

Use the TP-Link and correct the WAN settings, i.e., turn on vlan tagging with id=10.

 

 

Had a quick look but couldn't find the setting on the TPLink router. Must be hidden away in a menu somewhere.

 

It may help diagnose the wifi issue but isn't a long term solution as my folks still rely (and use!) a landline and their current setup is to use the routers Telephone jack for the landline.

 

 

 

 

  #3254928 30-Jun-2024 20:31
Slingshot can now provision phone via ONT ATA port.




Slingshot can now provision phone via ONT ATA port.



  #3254929 30-Jun-2024 20:34
vlan settings are in Network/IPTV/Internet VLAN ID. Set to 10 and tick 802.1Q tag.




vlan settings are in Network/IPTV/Internet VLAN ID. Set to 10 and tick 802.1Q tag.

  #3254933 30-Jun-2024 20:53
logo:

 

It may help diagnose the wifi issue but isn't a long term solution as my folks still rely (and use!) a landline and their current setup is to use the routers Telephone jack for the landline.

 

 

talk to @chrisvp about moving the voice to the ONT then get the NF4V out of the mix, it is very old




talk to @chrisvp about moving the voice to the ONT then get the NF4V out of the mix, it is very old 

  #3254935 30-Jun-2024 21:18
802.11n wifi and someone has probably set it for a 40MHz channel to get bigger numbers on the connected devices. That is pretty much going to give terrible speeds for anything, particularly if they live in an area that has neighbors who also have internet.

 

Add a proper wifi accesspoint that is 5GHz or as others have said, swap to the less antique gear.

 

The streaming box may have had a manual IP configuration done on it at some time that has a different DNS server or something. Check that before further troubleshooting as some ISPs will block other DNS servers if you have their filters turned on. I cant recall what slingshot offer in that area because everyone I knew on them was moved off them to one of the other brands before they relaunched it as their budget brand. I didnt even think they offered phone anymore so are you sure its with slingshot?




Richard rich.ms

  #3254947 1-Jul-2024 06:39
Hi @logo, happy to take a look if you touch base and provide an account code.  We can get that TPLink going if we request a minor change to the tagging with Chorus.  Also, voice over the ONT is more resilient if you want to get it changed. We need to sort the speed issues though.

 

If it's an old NF4V a team member might also be able to look at the config on it.

 

Regards

