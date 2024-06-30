Hi all

My elderly parents have incredibly slow internet. They're with Slingshot on a 300Mbps plan but the Chorus speedtest only gets single digit download speeds (e.g. 6-9Mbps)

They're running an old Netgear NF4V. Things I've done

Reset to factory settings. Wifi still slow

Plugged in a laptop via ethernet cable. Download speed 300+ Mbps

Checked devices connected - all good (2 x ipads, 2 x smartphones). Wifi still slow

Removed all wifi security - wifi still slow

Replaced the NF4V with another NF4V - wifi still slow

Tried a TPLink router (ex-My Republic) - couldn't find an internet connection. Probably something to do with the router settings

Now here comes the strangest thing - my folks have one of those dodgy asian streaming boxes (unblocktech9). This does need a decent connection to stream. It works fine at my place on my fibre connection but just hangs at my folks. I would have thought connecting via ethernet cable would work but I get the same problem as wifi.

Youtube seems to work ok on the folks ipads (wifi) but everything is slow and sluggish to get started (presumerably slow wifi)

Any suggestions?

Might just get them to change ISP, one that includes a router.